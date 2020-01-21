Venous thromboembolism(VTE)Therapeutics Market Research and Analysis by Expert: Top Companies, Industry Challenges and Opportunities to 2024

Venous thromboembolism(VTE)Therapeutics Industry Overview
Venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is composed of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), is a blood clot (thrombosis) of the circulatory system that leads to impeded blood flow, which can have serious consequences in the affected individual (Heit, 2015). In VTE, a DVT is a clot that occurs only in the veins; generally, they occur in the deep veins of the legs and pelvis, but may also occur in the veins of the upper body (AHA, 2017; Cohen et al., 2007; Heit, 2015). The clot may break off from its original location and travel throughout the circulatory system, and if the clot ends up in the lung, it is known as a PE
One of the Major drivers of VTE market growth over the forecast period is the increase in patient shares towards the NOACs due to increased confidence among physicians about using these novel therapies.
The scope of the Report:
The report also provides regional level market analysis and future outlook for: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bayer
Janssen
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Pfizer
Daiichi-Sankyo
Portola Pharmaceuticals
Armetheon
Market size by Product
Deep Vein Thrombosis(DVT)
Pulmonary Embolism(PE)
Others
Market size by End User
Hospital
ASCs
Research Institutes
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
