Venous Blood Collection Devices Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Factors, Key Players, And Regional Forecast 2023 Research Report

The Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period of 2017-2023, reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed study. Venous blood collection devices include collection tubes, needles, holders, and other devices which are used for collecting blood samples. They provide protection against contamination and radiation other than providing mechanical protection. The global venous blood collection devices market growth is sustained primarily by surging demand for diagnostic services.

The global burden of chronic diseases is increasing at an alarming rate which induces high demand for screening services and consequently boosts the growth of the global venous blood collection devices market. This further complemented by growing disposable income and high health awareness among consumers. To meet the massive demands, medical device manufacturers are endeavoring towards product improvement which jhas resulted in teh devleopment of advanced venous blood collection devices that can be used for safer blood collection. Furthermore expansdion in product oportfolio by key medical device manufacturers have resulted in teh consolidation of teh global venous blood collection devices market. On the other hand, the growth of the market might be undermined by risks related to contamination, pricing pressure, and substandard product from local manufacturers.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global venous blood collection devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S), NIPRO Medical Corporation (Japan), Qiagen NV (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Greiner Bio One International GmbH (Greiner Group) (Austria), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sarstedt AG & Co (U.S.), F.L. Medical (Italy), Narang Medical (India), Soya Green Tec Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Biosigma (U.S.), Vital Diagnostice (ELITech Group) (U.S.), Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd. (U.S.), Hongyu Medical (China), SanLI (Myanmar.), KHB (U.S.), Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), CDRICH (China), Radiometer Medical ApS (Danaher Corporation/ Danrad ApS) (Denmark), Medtronic Plc (U.S.), Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.) (U.S.), Kabe Labortechnik GmbH (Germany), Allegro Medical Supplies Inc. (Scrip Products Corporation) (U.S.), and others.

Segmentation

The global venous blood collection devices market has been segmented on the basis of type, material, application, and end-user.

On the basis of material, the global venous blood collection devices market is segmented into plastic, glass, stainless steel, ceramic, and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into blood collection tubes, needles, vacuum blood collection system, microfluidic system, micro-container tubes, micro-hematocrit tubes, warming devices, and others. Other devices include venous cannula and blood bags. The blood collection tube is further sub-segmented into plasma separation tube, heparin tube, serum separating tube, EDTA tube, and others.

On the basis of application, the venous blood collection market is segmented into vein blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage. Vein blood gas sampling is further sub-segmented into the diagnosis of disease and acid-base status monitoring.

On the basis of end-user, the global venous blood collection devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, the point of care, blood donation centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global venous blood collection devices market consists of four regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Middle Eastern region is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to factors such as rising R&D activities in the healthcare sector and extensive development of the healthcare infrastructure. Gulf nations such as the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia are projected to drive the Middle Eastern and African market. The government has undertaken various awareness programs for safe blood transfusion procedures which are further improving the health conditions in underdeveloped regions of Africa.

The Americas region accounted for the largest market share of the global venous blood collection devices market owing to the fastest uptake of new surgical techniques and instruments in the North American region, thus driving the venous blood collection devices market. Moreover, the extensive use of screening techniques and high expenditure on health care in the U.S. is driving the market growth. The greater awareness in developed regions along with the good reimbursement scenario drive the Americas venous blood collection devices market.

The European region accounted for the second largest market owing to high income and healthcare penetration. The Asia Pacific region is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the growing healthcare sector in leading regions such as China and India. The major driving factors of the venous blood collection devices market are the increasing geriatric population, growth in demand for safe blood assortment technologies, increase in demand for improved blood sampling techniques, and increase in preference towards disposable products for the laboratory.

