Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Industry

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

This report focuses on Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

GE Company (U.S.)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM Corporation) (U.S.)

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Philips Healthcare (Royal Philips Electronics)(The Netherlands)

Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)(Germany)

Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation) (U.S.)

BridgeHead Software (U.K.)

Novarad Corporation (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

On-premise VNA

Hybrid VNA

Cloud-based VNA

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA)

1.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 On-premise VNA

1.2.3 Hybrid VNA

1.2.4 Cloud-based VNA

1.3 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Business

7.1 McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

7.1.1 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GE Company (U.S.)

7.2.1 GE Company (U.S.) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GE Company (U.S.) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

7.3.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM Corporation) (U.S.)

7.4.1 Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM Corporation) (U.S.) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM Corporation) (U.S.) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

7.5.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Philips Healthcare (Royal Philips Electronics)(The Netherlands)

7.6.1 Philips Healthcare (Royal Philips Electronics)(The Netherlands) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Philips Healthcare (Royal Philips Electronics)(The Netherlands) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)(Germany)

7.7.1 Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)(Germany) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)(Germany) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation) (U.S.)

7.8.1 Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation) (U.S.) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation) (U.S.) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 BridgeHead Software (U.K.)

7.9.1 BridgeHead Software (U.K.) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 BridgeHead Software (U.K.) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Novarad Corporation (U.S.)

7.10.1 Novarad Corporation (U.S.) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Novarad Corporation (U.S.) Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…

