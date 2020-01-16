Vendor Management Software 2018 Global Market Key Players – IBM Emptoris, Intelex Technologies, MasterControl, MetricStream – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Vendor Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Vendor Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased adoption of cloud-based vendor management software. Cloud computing enable enterprises to use the software on a pay-per-use basis, which makes it cost-effective. Some of the factors responsible for the adoption of cloud-based vendor management software are easier and faster implementation of IT solutions, less dependency on in-house IT personnel, limited requirements for hardware infrastructure, low maintenance costs, and no licensing costs. These solutions enable businesses to focus on developing their core competencies.

The global Vendor Management Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vendor Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM Emptoris

Intelex Technologies

MasterControl

MetricStream

SAP Ariba

Adjuno

ConnXus

Coupa Software

Determine

Deskera

EBid Systems

ESellerHub

360factors

Freshdesk

GEP

HICX Solutions

Ivalua

JAGGAER

Request For Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3431470-global-vend…

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation

Retail

Manufacturing

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3431470-global-vendor-mana…

Table Of Contents:

1 Vendor Management Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vendor Management Software

1.2 Classification of Vendor Management Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Vendor Management Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Vendor Management Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-premise

1.2.4 Cloud

1.3 Global Vendor Management Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vendor Management Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.4 Global Vendor Management Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Vendor Management Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Vendor Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Vendor Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Vendor Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Vendor Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Vendor Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Vendor Management Software (2013-2023)

https://www.openpr.com/news/1302488/Vendor-Management-Software-2018-Global-Market-Key-Players-IBM-Emptoris-Intelex-Technologies-MasterControl-MetricStream-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2023.html

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM Emptoris

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Vendor Management Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM Emptoris Vendor Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Intelex Technologies

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Vendor Management Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Intelex Technologies Vendor Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 MasterControl

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Vendor Management Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MasterControl Vendor Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 MetricStream

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Vendor Management Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 MetricStream Vendor Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SAP Ariba

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Vendor Management Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP Ariba Vendor Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)