Vending Machines 2018 Global Market Key Players – Accenture, Aware, Bioid, Certibio, Fujitsu, Fulcrum Biometrics – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Vending Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Industry players are progressively participating and promoting initiatives, such as Refrigerants and Naturally!, that help in eliminating and minimizing the release of hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) from vending machines. This is subsequently impelling the demand for HFC-free products such as intelligent vending systems.

The worldwide market for Vending Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Accenture

Aware

Bioid

Certibio

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Biometrics

Hypr

Idemia

Iritech

Leidos

M2Sys

Smilepass

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hot Drinks

Snacks

Packaged Drinks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

QSR

Shopping Malls

Retail Stores

Offices

Public Transport

