Vending Machine Food and Beverages Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

The global vending machine food and beverages market is a contributing segment of the global food and beverages market.

The analysts forecast the global vending machine food and beverages market to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vending machine food and beverages market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of vending machines in the food and beverages industry.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Vending Machine Food and Beverages Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Kellogg

• Mondelēz International

• Nestlé

• PepsiCo

• THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Market driver

• Changing lifestyles and rising demand for on-the-go food

Market challenge

• Stringent government regulations

Market trend

• Increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Global vending machine beverages market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global vending machine food market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global vending machine food and beverages market: Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• US

• Germany

• UK

• Canada

• Japan

• China

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Innovations in vending machines

• Increasing online sales

• Increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Kellogg

• Mondelēz International

• Nestlé

• PepsiCo

• THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Continued….