Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market 2019

This report focuses on the global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle to Vehicle Communications development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BMW Group

Daimler AG

General Motors

Toyota

Volkswagen group

Delphi

Autotalks Limited

eTrans Systems

Honda

Volvo

Audi

Denso Corp

Qualcomm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transmitter

Receiver

Market segment by Application, split into

Forward Collision Warning

Blind Spot Warning

Lane Change Warning

Emergency Brake Light Warning

Control Loss Warning

No Pass Warning

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vehicle to Vehicle Communications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Transmitter

1.4.3 Receiver

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Forward Collision Warning

1.5.3 Blind Spot Warning

1.5.4 Lane Change Warning

1.5.5 Emergency Brake Light Warning

1.5.6 Control Loss Warning

1.5.7 No Pass Warning

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Size

2.2 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

