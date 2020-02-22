Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market 2019
This report focuses on the global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle to Vehicle Communications development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BMW Group
Daimler AG
General Motors
Toyota
Volkswagen group
Delphi
Autotalks Limited
eTrans Systems
Honda
Volvo
Audi
Denso Corp
Qualcomm
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transmitter
Receiver
Market segment by Application, split into
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Warning
Lane Change Warning
Emergency Brake Light Warning
Control Loss Warning
No Pass Warning
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Transmitter
1.4.3 Receiver
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Forward Collision Warning
1.5.3 Blind Spot Warning
1.5.4 Lane Change Warning
1.5.5 Emergency Brake Light Warning
1.5.6 Control Loss Warning
1.5.7 No Pass Warning
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Size
2.2 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 BMW Group
12.1.1 BMW Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Introduction
12.1.4 BMW Group Revenue in Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 BMW Group Recent Development
12.2 Daimler AG
12.2.1 Daimler AG Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Introduction
12.2.4 Daimler AG Revenue in Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Daimler AG Recent Development
12.3 General Motors
12.3.1 General Motors Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Introduction
12.3.4 General Motors Revenue in Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 General Motors Recent Development
12.4 Toyota
12.4.1 Toyota Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Introduction
12.4.4 Toyota Revenue in Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Toyota Recent Development
12.5 Volkswagen group
12.5.1 Volkswagen group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Introduction
12.5.4 Volkswagen group Revenue in Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Volkswagen group Recent Development
12.6 Delphi
12.6.1 Delphi Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Introduction
12.6.4 Delphi Revenue in Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Delphi Recent Development
12.7 Autotalks Limited
12.7.1 Autotalks Limited Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Introduction
12.7.4 Autotalks Limited Revenue in Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Autotalks Limited Recent Development
