Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Player, Application, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2025

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) describes a system in which plug-in electric vehicles, such as electric cars (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), communicate with the power grid to sell demand response services by either delivering electricity into the grid or by throttling their charging rate.
Large-scale electric vehicle ordered charging can optimize power system operation, reduce peak loads, thus improving the operation safety and economy of power system. Compared with the traditional fuel vehicles, electric vehicles can greatly reduce primary energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.
Many countries have set objectives to expand the EV market in the coming decades, and each has taken a different approach to the policy enablers that they hope will help stimulate the market in the near term. Their motivations are similar: to improve air quality in vehicle-dense urban areas, to reduce transportation sector emissions of GHGs, and to achieve greater energy independence by reducing foreign oil imports.
Shortcomings in vehicle uptake have been feared by many to be the result of driver anxiety about vehicle range. Frequently, policy proposals to solve vehicle range issues call for networks of high capacity charging stations. In theory, giving drivers the ability to charge vehicles on-the-go could reduce range anxiety and mimic the refueling infrastructure to which drivers of gasoline-powered cars have become accustomed.
The costs of driver adaptation underlie the challenge of stimulating EV market growth. Within the technical constraints of today’s vehicles, there is no way to meet all drivers’ vehicle range requirements for all trips. Drivers may be willing to find alternate modes of transportation, such as public transit or car rentals, if they are sufficiently compensated for the inconvenience. The question is: what is the required compensation, and where in the economic equation can it be captured?
This report researches the worldwide Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3753400-global-vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AC Propulsion
Corinex
Coritech
EnBW
Endesa
EnerDel
EV Grid
Hitachi
Next Energy
NRG Energy
PG&E
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Breakdown Data by Type
Unidirectional V2G
Bidirectional V2G
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Breakdown Data by Application
Peak power sales
Spinning reserves
Base load power
Peak power as a form of direct load control (DLC)
Peak power to reduce demand charges
Reactive power
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3753400-global-vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Unidirectional V2G
1.4.3 Bidirectional V2G
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Peak power sales
1.5.3 Spinning reserves
1.5.4 Base load power
1.5.5 Peak power as a form of direct load control (DLC)
1.5.6 Peak power to reduce demand charges
1.5.7 Reactive power
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………….
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Player, Application, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2025
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 AC Propulsion
8.1.1 AC Propulsion Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
8.1.4 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Corinex
8.2.1 Corinex Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
8.2.4 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Coritech
8.3.1 Coritech Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
8.3.4 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 EnBW
8.4.1 EnBW Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
8.4.4 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Endesa
8.5.1 Endesa Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
8.5.4 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 EnerDel
8.6.1 EnerDel Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
8.6.4 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 EV Grid
8.7.1 EV Grid Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
8.7.4 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Hitachi
8.8.1 Hitachi Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
8.8.4 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com