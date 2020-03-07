Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The key factors driving the growth of the market include the rising demand for real-time traffic and incident alerts for increasing public safety, increase in government funds for better traffic management, and the development of connected vehicles.
In 2018, the global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Continental
Qualcomm
NXP Semiconductors
Bosch
Delphi
…
Market analysis by product type
Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)
Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)
Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)
Market analysis by market
Automated Driver Assistance
Intelligent Traffic Systems
Emergency Vehicle Notification
Passenger Information System
Fleet & Asset Management
Parking Management System
Line of sight
Non-line of sight
Backing
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
