Vehicle Leasing 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Description:
Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Big corporates and businesses, in the current market conditions, are focused on their core products/services and would like to outsource all other support activities. Mobility is a significant cost center which requires resource in terms of money and time. Starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a better price, and for each of the intermediary segments in the value chain, issues such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up, unless an expert team is on the job. Corporate prefer leasing the fleet as a hassle-free mobility service which offers on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among others. This demand has driven growth and given the leasing market a structure and regulated the ecosystem.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is easy replacement of cars and cost-saving advantages. Most car purchasers use a specific car model for a few years. However, with constant innovations in the automobile industry, there is an urge to stay updated with new models that have improved safety features, fuel economy, and navigation systems. Leasing provides the opportunity to the lessee, to terminate the lease whenever required and to obtain a model that is equipped with the latest technologies.
In 2018, the global Vehicle Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Vehicle Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ALD Automotive
Arval
BT Fleet
Daimler Fleet Management
ExpatRide
Free2Move Lease
Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions
Inchcape Fleet Solutions
LeasePlan
Masterlease
Sixt
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electric Vehicle Leasing
Private Leasing
SME Leasing
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vehicle Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Vehicle Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vehicle Leasing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
