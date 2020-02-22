Vehicle Intercom System -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Vehicle Intercom System Industry

Description

Global Vehicle Intercom System Market is accounted for $727.45 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,524.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as rising complexity of armed operations in emergency vehicles and technological innovations in the communications industries are fueling the market growth. However, increasing threats of Cyber Warfare is restraining the market growth. Vehicle Intercom System market provides ample opportunities to ongoing military modernization programs in different countries across the world.

Vehicle intercom system is an inter communication device, a stand-alone voice communication system for the function of communication among numerous military tactical vehicle. Clear communication is important for success in any combat mission and intercom gives consistent communication in lethal condition with high level of noise cancelation. Moreover, it consists of units which allow the connection of vehicle radios from different manufacturers such as headsets, field telephones, PA systems and loudspeakers.

Amongst Component, Central Unit segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. Many companies are working to upgrade the central unit technically, as the unit plays a important role in the customization of the complete functionality of this system. By geography, the European region is dominating the market during the forecast period. Military upgrades and high convention of intercoms in emergency vehicles in these countries are fueling the growth in this region.

Some of the key players in Vehicle Intercom System market include COBHAM PLC, David Clark Company, EID, S.A., ELBIT Systems Ltd., Harris Corporation, Systems Engineering Technologies Corporation (Sytech), TELDAT, Thales Group, Wolf Elec Intercoms, VITAVOX, MER Group, Leonardo DRS, GENTEX Corporation, Communications-Applied Technology (C-AT) and ASELSAN A.S.

Components Covered:

• Wireless Intercom Unit

• Wire/Cable

• Tactical Ethernet Switch

• Radio Interface Unit

• Loudspeaker Unit

• Intercom User Unit (IUU)

• Headset Dismounted Interface

• Crew Control Unit

• Central Unit

• Adapter

Types Covered:

• Wireless Intercom System

• Wired Intercom System

Technologies Covered:

• Digital

• Analog

Applications Covered:

• Airport Ground Support Vehicles

• Emergency Vehicles

• Military Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

