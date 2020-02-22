Vehicle camera Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, And Industry Forecast To 2023

Vehicle Camera Market 2019

Global Vehicle Camera Market Information Report By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Vehicle), by Camera Type (Front View, Rear View and Interior Cam), by technology (Night Vision Recording, Accident Sensor, Built-in GPS and Others), by end use application (Transportation Vehicles, Government and Defense Vehicles, Private Vehicles and Others) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Insights:

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest study reveals that the global vehicle camera market is projected to thrive moderately at a healthy CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The safety regulations introduced in many nations favor the growth of the vehicle camera market.

The technological advancements coupled with increasing awareness about the benefits of installing vehicle cameras have benefitted the market proliferation. The trend is anticipated to perpetuate over the next couple of years. Additionally, the insurance schemes that promote its installation are likely to catapult the vehicle camera market on an upward trajectory in the foreseeable future.

Vehicle cameras have developed applications in different purposes. For instance, it is extensively installed in sports vehicles for tracking records, monitoring athletes and car racers, and broadcasting events. Furthermore, it is also being used in the entertainment industry for various purposes such as creating advertisements, shooting sequences, etc. This, in turn, is projected to have a positive impact on the expansion of the vehicle camera market during the assessment period.

The stringent regulations imposed relating to public video recording, especially in some European nations, are projected to hold the vehicle camera market growth over the review period.

Market Segmentation:

By vehicle type, the global vehicle camera market is segmented into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle.

By camera type, the vehicle camera market has been segmented into front view, rear view and interior cam.

By technology, the global vehicle camera market has been segmented into night vision recording, accident sensor, built-in GPS and others.

By end-use application, the vehicle camera market is segmented into transportation vehicles, government and defense vehicles, private vehicles and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global vehicle camera market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is one of the most significant growth pockets in the global market. It is likely to retain a substantial share of the market towards the end of the forecast period. The safety regulations enforced by the government have catalyzed the adoption of vehicle cameras in the region. Furthermore, insurance schemes such as in-car camera incentive program are projected to propel demand in the foreseeable future. The U.S. and Canada are anticipated to be the primary revenue generators in the regional market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is likely to register a strong CAGR owing to the factors such as increasing awareness about benefits of installation, rising number of accidents in the region, etc.

Some of The Key Players Profiled in The Report Are:

Bosch Gmbh (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Continental AG (Germany), Qrontech Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Autoliv Inc (Sweden), Valeo (France), GoPro Inc. (U.S.), Falcon Electronics LLC (Balkans), Transcend Information Inc. (Taiwan), S.Will Industrial Ltd. (China), and DCS Systems Ltd. (U.K.).

Industry Developments:

In July 2018, FleetCam, a leader in real-time vehicle surveillance and monitoring systems for vehicles, launched FleetCam™ 2.0. It facilitates streaming and downloading of the historical videos from anywhere.

In August 2018, California based startup, Owl Cameras, received USD 10 Mn for the development of dashcam that captures everything 24/7 with a focus on car security.

