Vehicle Analytics Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

Vehicle Analytics, the types cover Software and Services, the End Users include Vehicle OEMs, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Insurers and Others.

In the last several years, global market of Vehicle Analytics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 24.2%. As an important role in automotive market, the development of Vehicle Analytics have a close relationship with the development of technology.

North America and Europe account for 44% and 31% market share in 2017 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of Vehicle Analytics are as high as less than 25%. On the other hand, the development speed of Vehicle Analytics in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China also have larger consumption market with market share of 10% in 2017.

Market Concentration is very weak though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 65% market share in 2017. There are still some of companies participated in this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vehicle Analytics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vehicle Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vehicle Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Vehicle Analytics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Vehicle Analytics market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Vehicle Analytics players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

IBM

HARMAN

SAP

Microsoft

Teletrac Navman

INRIX

Automotive Rentals

WEX

Inseego Corp

Genetec

IMS

Noregon

Xevo

Azuga

Procon Analytics

Infinova

KEDACOM

Pivotal Software

Acerta Analytics Solutions

CloudMade

Agnik

Amodo

Digital Recognition Network

EngineCAL

Inquiron

Plotly

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Vehicle Analytics Software Platform

Professional and Consulting Services

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Vehicle Analytics in each application, can be divided into

OEMs

Service Providers

Automotive Dealers

Fleet Owners

Regulatory Bodies

Insurers

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Vehicle Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vehicle Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vehicle Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vehicle Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Vehicle Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

