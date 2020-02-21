Vegetable Oils 2018 Global Market Key Players – Associated British Foods, Bunge, CHS, Cargill, Wilmar, ACH, Adams Group – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Vegetable Oils in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Vegetable Oils in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Vegetable Oils market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Vegetable oil is a compound of unsaturated fatty acid and glycerol. It is widely distributed in nature. It is obtained from the fruit, seed and germ of plants.

The per capita consumption of edible vegetable oils keeps growing in China with the development of China’s economy and the improvement of people’s living standard.

In 2017, the global Vegetable Oils market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Vegetable Oils market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Vegetable Oils include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Vegetable Oils include

Associated British Foods

Bunge

CHS

Cargill

Wilmar

ACH

Adams Group

ADM

Beidahuang Group

Carapelli Firenze

Dow Agrosciences

Savola Group

Unilever

Market Size Split by Type

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Canola Oil

Sunflower Oil

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Vegetable Oils market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Vegetable Oils market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Vegetable Oils manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vegetable Oils with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Vegetable Oils submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vegetable Oils Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vegetable Oils Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Palm Oil

1.4.3 Soybean Oil

1.4.4 Canola Oil

1.4.5 Sunflower Oil

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vegetable Oils Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supermarket

1.5.3 Convenience Store

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vegetable Oils Market Size

2.1.1 Global Vegetable Oils Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Vegetable Oils Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Vegetable Oils Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Vegetable Oils Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Vegetable Oils Revenue by Regions

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Associated British Foods

11.1.1 Associated British Foods Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Vegetable Oils

11.1.4 Vegetable Oils Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Bunge

11.2.1 Bunge Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Vegetable Oils

11.2.4 Vegetable Oils Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 CHS

11.3.1 CHS Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Vegetable Oils

11.3.4 Vegetable Oils Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Cargill

11.4.1 Cargill Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Vegetable Oils

11.4.4 Vegetable Oils Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Wilmar

11.5.1 Wilmar Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Vegetable Oils

11.5.4 Vegetable Oils Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

Continued…….

