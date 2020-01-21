Vegetable Oil Market Size, Demand, Latest trends, Cost Structures and Forecasts to 2024

Vegetable Oil Industry Overview

Vegetable oil is a natural oil that is extracted from the seeds, nuts and fruits of plants. It serves as a source of nutrients and industrial raw materials to mankind. Vegetable oil is today found in absolutely everything from food and household products, to make-up and cosmetics. In the food industry, vegetable oil is used as a cooking oil and as a constituent to margarine, shortening, non-dairy creamers and ice cream. It is also used in products where animal fats are deplorable on religious grounds. Moreover, the fatty acids derived from vegetable oil are also used in the production of cosmetics, bactericides and pharmaceuticals. Traditionally, the non-food uses of vegetable oil have been in the manufacturing of soaps, detergents as well as in the production of greases, lubricants and candles.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increase in use of high-quality edible oils. Edible oil is mainly used for cooking purposes, and the rising health awareness among consumers has led to the need for high-quality edible oils. The cold-pressed oils are counted as high-quality oils as they are pressed at a lower temperature, which preserves the flavor and characteristics of the oil. Approximately 80% of edible oils are extracted from plant sources, and temperate oil seeds like peanut, rapeseed, and soybean constitute 60% of this. Various parameters are used to check the quality of these edible oils, including AV (Anisidine value), IV (iodine value), FFA (free fatty acids), and TFA (trans fatty acids). The fatty acid content in these oils limits their use as a cooking oil. However, olive oil, which is the healthiest oil because it has more monounsaturated fats, is being used increasingly.

The scope of the Report:

The report also provides regional level market analysis and future outlook for: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge North America

Richardson Oilseed

Carapelli Firenze

Cargill

ConAgra Foods

COFCO

Deoleo

Dow AgroSciences

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours

Golden Agri-Resources

J-Oirumiruzu

IOI

Kuala Lumpur Kepong

Lam Soon

Marico

Oilseeds International

PT Astra Agro Lestari

Sime Darby Sdn

United Plantations

Wilmar International

Market size by Product

Palm Oil

Canola Oil

Coconut Oil

Soybean Oil

Market size by End User

Supermarket

Departmental Store

Grocery

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Crucial points coated in Vegetable Oil Market Research Report are:

What will the industry size and the growth rate by 2025?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

Which would be the important market trends affecting the growth?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the industry?

What will be the challenges in future period?

Table of Content:

Vegetable Oil Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1: Vegetable Oil Overview

Chapter 2: Vegetable Oil Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2025)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2025)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 161: Appendix

Continued…

Click to view the full report TOC: https://marketresearchvision.com/reports/93185/Vegetable-Oil-Market

