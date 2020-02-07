Vegetable Capsules Market Trend, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2024) Capsugel,Catalent,Qualicaps

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Vegetable Capsules Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 118 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Vegetable Capsules market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vegetable Capsules market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Vegetarian capsules are all-natural, GMO free, plant-based shell, free from animal derivatives, gluten, and modified sugars. Nowadays, Vegetarian capsules can be divided into several kinds such as Plant Polysaccharides (Pullulan), Starches, and HPMC (Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Celluloses). Vegetarian capsules possess the benefits of suited for Halal or Kosher certification; Pure, clear and elegant appearance with no taste or odor; Ideal for improving the bioavailability of oil soluble ingredients; Easy to swallow, safe, non-carcinogenic and tamper evident, etc.

The vegetarian capsules industry concentration is high because there are only small producers gets the technology to produce them, high-end products mainly from U.S., Japan and Western European.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 33.1%, followed by EU with 23.5%.

In China market, vegetarian capsules percentage is very lower compared to the whole capsules market, and fat lower than that of in developed regions, although it has a fast growth speed.

The worldwide market for Vegetable Capsules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 1550 million US$ in 2024, from 900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vegetable Capsules in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Capsugel

Catalent

Qualicaps

ACG Associated Capsules

Er-kang

Bahrain Pharma

Aenova

Procaps Laboratorios

SIRIO

Shanxi GS Capsule

Plant Polysaccharides

Starch

HPMC

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Others

