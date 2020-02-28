Vegan Yogurt Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2018 to 2028

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the vegan yogurt market sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Vegan Yogurt Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Stonyfield Farm Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., Good Karma Foods Inc., etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the vegan yogurt market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

Appeal/Demand for Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2478

The report on the vegan yogurt market also features detailed profiling of key market players. The key market players profiled in the report include Hain Celestial Group Inc., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., Good Karma Foods Inc., Hudson River Foods, Nancy’s Yogurt, Kite Hill, and COYO Pty Ltd. Considering the nature of the product, the vegan yogurt market continues to witness a high level of fragmentation, with unorganized players maintaining their strong presence. The level of fragmentation is higher also on account of the fact that many emerging countries in the Asia Pacific are among the leading producers and consumers of vegan yogurt. Lax regulations, stronghold over domestic supply chains, and intimacy with local tastes and preferences are the key factors that can be attributed to the growth of the unorganized sector in vegan yogurt market. Unorganized players hold a healthy 43% revenue share of the market; small players also make up 42% of total share.

The organized segment of the vegan yogurt market is also highly fragmented, with a number of players vying for consumer attention. . Rising lactose intolerance is driving vegan yogurt companies to launch high-quality and nutritious products in the market. Growing demand has also led processors to increase their production capacity. Meeting the varied tastes and preferences, without compromising on the nutritional quotient, remains a key focus area for vegan yogurt companies.

Due to its low cholesterol and unsaturated fat content, almond milk is emerging as the most preferred non-dairy alternative for the production of vegan yogurts. Apart from being devoid of cholesterol, almond milk yogurt can help reduce bad cholesterol owing to the presence of polyunsaturated fatty acids in its composition. Furthermore, consumption of almond yogurt has been linked with maintaining eye health, immunity, and digestive health.

For Additional Insights Click to Access Complete Report – https://www.factmr.com/report/2478/vegan-yogurt-market

Almond yogurt’s vitamin E-rich makeup provides for 50% of a human being’s daily vitamin requirement. With its high vitamin E content, almond yogurt provides the nourishment required to maintain healthy and glowing skin. The array of benefits offered by almond-milk based yogurt has created a spike in the demand for the alternative yogurt variant. An increasing number of vegan yogurt companies have been taking note of the growing popularity of almond yogurt and are launching novel vegan yogurts with almond-milk as its basic manufacturing ingredient.

The use of antibiotics and hormones to increase milk production in cows and other cattle is suspected to be one of the major causes of the development of antibiotic resistance in humans. A booming number of superbugs that are resistant to most antibiotics have emerged in the recent past. The discovery has been closely linked to the use of hormones and antibiotics in dairy and meat farming. Further, stories of inhumane treatment of animals on farms have sparked global outrage. Stories of separating new-born baby calves from their mothers to the slaughtering of cows unable to produce milk were made public, resulting in a backlash against meat and dairy products.

Inefficient manure management techniques, coupled with increased manure produce is leading to the pollution of natural waterways and aquifers. The contamination of waterways and natural sources of water is gradually starting to take a toll on the health of the people situated in the vicinity of the dairy farms. The indirect impact of dairy farming on human health and environment has further fuelled avoidance of dairy products. An overall grim view of dairy farming practices has resulted in an increasing number of people choosing non-dairy vegan products over dairy products.

Consumers around the world are uncertain regarding the nutritional and processing attributes for terming a product as vegan. Further, using labels such as milk, cheese, and yogurt for non-dairy substitutes has created confusion among consumers who often mistake the nutritional content of vegan products to be equivalent to their dairy counterparts.

For Any Query or Concern, Access this Link – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2478

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/