Vegan Yogurt Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Vegan Yogurt Market 2019

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Vegan Yogurt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vegan Yogurt in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

General Mills

Danone

Hain Celestial Group

Califia Farms

Ripple Foods

Lactalis (Stonyfield Farm)

Daiya Foods

Good Karma Foods

Hudson River Foods

Nancy’s Yogurt

Kite Hill

COYO Pty Ltd

Forager Project

Yoconut Dairy Free

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Soy Yogurt

Almond Yogurt

Coconut Yogurt

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

HoReCa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vegan Yogurt Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Soy Yogurt

1.2.2 Almond Yogurt

1.2.3 Coconut Yogurt

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Household

1.3.2 HoReCa

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 General Mills

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Vegan Yogurt Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 General Mills Vegan Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Danone

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Vegan Yogurt Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Danone Vegan Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Hain Celestial Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Vegan Yogurt Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hain Celestial Group Vegan Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Califia Farms

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Vegan Yogurt Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Califia Farms Vegan Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Ripple Foods

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Vegan Yogurt Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ripple Foods Vegan Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Lactalis (Stonyfield Farm)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Vegan Yogurt Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Lactalis (Stonyfield Farm) Vegan Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Daiya Foods

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Vegan Yogurt Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Daiya Foods Vegan Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Good Karma Foods

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Vegan Yogurt Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Good Karma Foods Vegan Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

