Vegan Food Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Vegan Food Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Vegan Food Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Vegan Food is a type of vegetarian diet that excludes meat, eggs, dairy products and all other animal-derived ingredients. Many vegans also excludes foods that are processed using animal products, such as refined white sugar and some wines.

Growing awareness about animal health and animal cruelty in the food industry has been encouraging people to shift from animal-based to plant-based food products. Increasing awareness about the benefits of following vegan diet is the key factor responsible for the growth of this market.

This report studies the global market size of Vegan Food in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Vegan Food in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Vegan Food market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Vegan Food market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Amy’s Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Daiya Foods, Inc.

Plamil Foods Ltd.

Tofutti Brands, Inc.

Danone S.A.

VBites Foods Ltd

VITASOY International Holdings Ltd.

Eden Foods, Inc.

Vegan Food market size by Type

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Substitutes

Others

Vegan Food market size by Applications

Offline

Online

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Vegan Food market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Vegan Food market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Vegan Food companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Vegan Food submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vegan Food are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Vegan Food market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vegan Food Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vegan Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dairy Alternatives

1.4.3 Meat Substitutes

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vegan Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Offline

1.5.3 Online

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vegan Food Market Size

2.1.1 Global Vegan Food Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Vegan Food Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Vegan Food Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Vegan Food Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Vegan Food Revenue by Regions

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 The Archer Daniels Midland Company

11.1.1 The Archer Daniels Midland Company Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 The Archer Daniels Midland Company Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 The Archer Daniels Midland Company Vegan Food Products Offered

11.1.5 The Archer Daniels Midland Company Recent Development

11.2 Amy’s Kitchen

11.2.1 Amy’s Kitchen Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Amy’s Kitchen Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Amy’s Kitchen Vegan Food Products Offered

11.2.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development

11.3 Beyond Meat

11.3.1 Beyond Meat Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Beyond Meat Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Beyond Meat Vegan Food Products Offered

11.3.5 Beyond Meat Recent Development

11.4 Daiya Foods, Inc.

11.4.1 Daiya Foods, Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Daiya Foods, Inc. Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Daiya Foods, Inc. Vegan Food Products Offered

11.4.5 Daiya Foods, Inc. Recent Development

11.5 Plamil Foods Ltd.

11.5.1 Plamil Foods Ltd. Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Plamil Foods Ltd. Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Plamil Foods Ltd. Vegan Food Products Offered

11.5.5 Plamil Foods Ltd. Recent Development

11.6 Tofutti Brands, Inc.

11.6.1 Tofutti Brands, Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Tofutti Brands, Inc. Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Tofutti Brands, Inc. Vegan Food Products Offered

11.6.5 Tofutti Brands, Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Danone S.A.

11.7.1 Danone S.A. Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Danone S.A. Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Danone S.A. Vegan Food Products Offered

11.7.5 Danone S.A. Recent Development

11.8 VBites Foods Ltd

11.8.1 VBites Foods Ltd Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 VBites Foods Ltd Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 VBites Foods Ltd Vegan Food Products Offered

11.8.5 VBites Foods Ltd Recent Development

11.9 VITASOY International Holdings Ltd.

11.9.1 VITASOY International Holdings Ltd. Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 VITASOY International Holdings Ltd. Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 VITASOY International Holdings Ltd. Vegan Food Products Offered

11.9.5 VITASOY International Holdings Ltd. Recent Development

11.10 Eden Foods, Inc.

11.10.1 Eden Foods, Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Eden Foods, Inc. Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Eden Foods, Inc. Vegan Food Products Offered

11.10.5 Eden Foods, Inc. Recent Development

Continued….

