Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market : Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Vector Network Analyzer (VNA), VNA is a form of RF network analyzer widely used for RF design applications. A Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) is a test system that enables the RF performance of radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices to be characterized in terms of network scattering parameters, or S parameters. The information provided by the Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) is then used to ensure that the RF design of the circuit is optimized to provide the best performance.

At present, in developed countries, the Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA, Germany and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) is a technology-intensive industry. Most of products are purchased through the bidding, which need high request to providers include the technology, cost, service and so on. With the development of Chinese Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) production technology, Chinese communications operators gradually shift to the domestic manufacturers. Many provides had a rapid growth through the bidding, like The 41st Institute of CETC (China).which is the leader in the Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) industry in China.

Chinas Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Vector Network Analyzer (VNA), but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

The global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) industry has reached a production volume of approximately 6675 Units in 2016. The global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) industry has reached the revenue of approximately 317 million USD in 2016. The top three manufacturers are Keysight Technologies (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Anritsu (Japan), Advantest (Japan) and The 41st Institute of CETC (China). Each of production, respectively with global revenue market share as 41.83%, 23.84% 14.39%, 5.59% and 3.53% in 2015. Other key manufacturers include Transcom Instruments, Copper Mountain Technologies, National Instrument, GS Instrument, OMICRON Lab, AWT Global, Chengdu Tianda Instrument and Nanjing PNA Instruments.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 25.91%, followed by China with 24.2%.We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area. In future there will be more new investment enter into the field. Although Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) have a high gross margin and still brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

