Veal Meat Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Veal meat is produced by slaughtering calves that are of less than 25 weeks.

According to the report, one driver in the market is nutritious and good texture meat. The meat of younger animals is more tender and softer than older animals. As calves are slaughtered at 18-25 weeks, their meat will be velvety, tender, moister, and juicer than beef meat. Veal meat has a milder taste than beef meat as the meat has a finer texture and lighter color.

The global Veal Meat market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Veal Meat market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Veal Meat in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Veal Meat in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Veal Meat market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Veal Meat market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Claus’ German Sausage & Meats

Jbs

Mountain States

Strauss Brands Incorporated

Wilson International Frozen Foods

Market size by Product

Fresh

Processed

Market size by End User

Supermarket

Hypermarkets

Delicatessen

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

