Vascular Ulcer Treatment Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017-2027

Ulcers are commonly diagnosed in people with age more than 65 years. The ulcers of lower extremities are a typical reason for visits to the primary care doctor, wound care expert, vascular specialist, or dermatologist. Majority of vascular ulcers occurring in individuals are recurrent or chronic in nature. These are responsible for considerable amount of sickness particularly among patients with peripheral vascular disease that includes work incapacity and intense pain. A substantial burden has been put on the patient and healthcare system in order to treat chronic vascular ulcers. These chronic ulcers, at times, subject patients to advanced risks for lower extremity amputation. Generally, vascular ulcers are treated moderately with non-operative treatment techniques. In cases where vascular ulcers are treated surgically, STSG (Split-Thickness Skin Grafts) are applied to the affected areas as per the standard techniques. The prevalence rate of vascular ulcers increases with the rise in obesity rate owing to the number of morbidities associated with obese patients.

Vascular Ulcers Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising prevalence of peripheral vascular disease and hypertensionare the primary factors propelling the growth of vascular ulcers treatment market. Vascular ulcers are caused by both arterial and venous disease. The rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes and vascular disease owing to the change in lifestyle of people coupled with growing obesity rates globally is anticipated to drive the growth of vascular ulcers treatment market. Additionally, rising senior population with previous surgery to leg including hip replacement and knee replacement are more likely to upsurge the growth of vascular ulcers treatment market. Furthermore, technological advancement and increasing trend to combine different treatment modalities for more efficient ulcer treatment is likely to drive the growth of vascular ulcers treatment market. However, high cost of products associated with treatment of vascular ulcers is anticipated to restrain the market growth to some extent. Also, prolonged surgical care put patients at risk of developing new ulcers in other places.

Vascular Ulcers Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global vascular ulcers treatment market is segmented on the basis of disease type, treatment type, distribution channel and geographic region.

Based on diseases type, vascular ulcers treatment market is segmented into following:

Arterial Ulcers

Neurotropic Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

Diabetic Ulcers

Others

Based on treatment type, vascular ulcers treatment market is segmented into following:

Compression Gradual Compression Intermittent Pneumatic Compression

Drugs Antibiotics Pentoxifylline Topical Steroids Aspirin

Dressings

Surgical Therapy

Skin Grafting

Others

Based on distribution channel, vascular ulcers treatment market is segmented into following

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies and E-commerce

Drugstores

Others

Vascular Ulcers Treatment Market: Overview

The vascular ulcers treatment market is anticipated to show a moderate growth over the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population globally. American College of Cardiology (ACC) and American Heart Association (AHA) estimated that more than 200 million people are prevalent to Peripheral artery disease (PAD) in 2016, out of which around 8.5 million people are residing in United States, which includes including 12-20% of individuals older than 60 years of age. This number in projected to grow at fast pace over next few years owing to increase in number of smokers and diabetic patients across the globe. The vascular ulcers treatment market is classified on the basis of diseases type, treatment type and distribution channel. By disease type venous ulcers segment is expected to dominate the market for vascular ulcers treatment. However, compression treatment is anticipated to be most common treatment type for vascular ulcers. Whereas, retail pharmacies segment is projected to grow at faster CAGR than other distribution channel segments.

Vascular Ulcers Treatment Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Vascular Ulcers Treatment market is segmented into seven key regions, including North, America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest market share for vascular ulcers treatment market due to high PAD and obesity rate in U.S., followed by Europe and APAC. Growing old age population coupled rising expenditure in healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors accounting for high growth of vascular ulcers treatment market across Western Europe.

Vascular Ulcers Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players involved in vascular ulcers treatment market include Angiodynamics, Sigvaris Global, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Activa Healthcare, 3M, Medtronic, B. Braun and others.