Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast and Segments, 2018-2028

Vascular disease is of two type viz. peripheral artery disease (PAD) and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Vascular disease can be life-threatening due to incorrect and delay diagnosis. Vascular testing devices encompass a broad range of equipment and expertise for proof of principle. Vascular testing is also known as non-invasive vascular testing in which various technology based devices are utilized to evaluate the blood vessels. The evaluation and testing of the blood vessels can be done at the rest time or at the time of the exercise. Vascular testing is generally painless and determine the disease location and severity. Vascular testing devices are comes with the advanced features such as digital dashboard and online interface with the remotely located facility centers. These devices also come with the specifications such as LAN/WAN and DICOM/PACS compatibility.

The increasing incidence of death and other complications due to stroke and myocardial infarction amongst those with silent asymptomatic peripheral vascular disease is the key growth factor boost the use of vascular testing devices for diagnosis purpose.

Vascular Testing Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global vascular testing devices market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases and disorders, lifestyle diseases is the key factor anticipated to propel the demand for vascular testing devices and drives the growth of the global vascular testing devices market. The technically advanced vascular testing devices allows great access to vascular disease testing in particularly non-interventional settings, which helps to diagnose more patients with disease before disease progresses to a potentially critical stage. The availability of portable and easily operable testing devices for vascular diseases is also expected to be the major factor drives the growth of the global vascular testing devices market over the forecast period. The vascular devices also work on the telemedicine technology and send test data to a remotely located specialist for the online interpretation which anticipated to surge the demand for vascular testing devices over the long run.

However, the lack of expertise and physicians to operate vascular testing devices and to interpret the test data may restrain the growth of the global vascular testing devices market over the forecast period. The higher cost of set up of the vascular testing lab and devices may hamper the demand of vascular testing devices and restrain the growth of the global vascular testing devices market over the long run.

Vascular Testing Devices Market: Segmentation

The global vascular testing devices market is segmented on the basis of modality type, technique type, test type and end user.

On the basis of modality type, the global vascular testing devices market is segmented into:

Portable

Standalone

On the basis of technique type, the global vascular testing devices market is segmented into:

Arterial Doppler

Pulse Volume (PV) Arterial

Photoplethysmography

Color or Black And White Arterial Duplex

MRA

CT and MR Angiography

Standard Invasive Angiography

On the basis of test type, the global vascular testing devices market is segmented into:

Toe pressure

Transcutaneous oxygen (tcpO2 / TCOM)

Pulse volume recording

Segmental pressures

Skin perfusion pressure

Heat-controlled laser Doppler

Others

On the basis of end user, the global vascular testing devices market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Mobile Testing Centers

Others

Vascular Testing Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of regional presence, the global vascular testing devices market is segmented into eight key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is contributing the leading share to the global vascular testing devices market in terms of value and anticipated to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to developed medical infrastructure and increasing spending on high end diagnostic technologies. Europe region also contribute significant amount of revenue share to the market followed by North America. APAC region is the most lucrative market for the vascular testing devices due to the increasing prevalence of the vascular diseases in the region and expected to show a robust growth to the global vascular testing devices market. Overall, the global vascular testing devices market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

Some of the major market players in vascular testing devices market globally include D. E. Hokanson, Inc., Koven Technology, Inc., CorVascular Diagnostics, LLC, Koven Technology, Inc., Perimed, Inc., Vasamed, Inc., Radiometer America, Inc., Biomedix by Collaborative Care Diagnostics, LLC. and Unetixs Vascular, Inc.