Vascular Patches Market Comprehensive Study 2018 LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Maquet, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Admedus, CryoLife Inc., Labcor Laboratórios Ltda, Baxter International Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Global Vascular Patches Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The numerical data is backed up by statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and else. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the Global Vascular Patches Market in depth. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

Global Vascular Patches Market is expected to reach USD 634.2 million by 2025, from USD 323.0 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), in U.S., in every 40 seconds one heart attack happens and every year around 790,000 heart attack cases are observed in which 5,80,000 patients got first time whereas 2,10,000 had second time heart attack. Hence increasing number of heart related disease is expected to fuel the market of vascular patch market.

Global Vascular Patches Market Overview:

· Current and future of global vascular patches market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

· The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

· Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

· The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Major Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global vascular patches market are:-

· Terumo Corporation (Japan),

· C. R. Bard Inc. (US),

· B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

· LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (US),

· Maquet (Germany),

· W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. (US),

· Admedus (Australia),

· CryoLife Inc. (US),

· Labcor Laboratórios Ltda (Brazil),

· Baxter International Inc. (US),

· Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US),

· Neovasc Inc. (U.S.) and

· Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

· among others.

Global Vascular Patches Market,

· By Material (Biologic, Synthetic),

· Application (Carotid Endarterectomy, Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms, Vascular Bypass Surgery),

· End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

· Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

