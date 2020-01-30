Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Various Treatment Options For Malaria: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027” to its huge collection of research reports.



Malaria is a vector-borne disease caused by parasites of the genus Plasmodium. Malaria is transmitted through the bite of the female Anopheles mosquito. Upon infecting a new human host, parasites first travel to liver cells and eventually infect erythrocytes (red blood cells). Once erythrocytes have been infected, patients may exhibit symptoms such as fever, headache, and chills. However, some patients exhibit no symptoms. If left untreated, malaria can progress to a severe form that results in cerebral malaria, anemia, respiratory distress, kidney failure, and possibly death.

GlobalData epidemiologists provide a 10-year epidemiological forecast for confirmed incident cases and confirmed deaths from malaria segmented by sex and age in these markets. This report also forecasts confirmed cases segmented by Plasmodium species, P. falciparum cases with K13 propeller mutations, and seroprevalence of Plasmodium infection in pregnant women.

In 2017, there were 33,158,385 confirmed incident cases of malaria in the 6MM. The DRC had the most cases with 15,915,007, while Indonesia had the fewest with 194,913. The number of confirmed cases in the 6MM is expected to grow to 39,960,547 by 2027, for an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.05%. In 2017, there were 49,490 confirmed deaths from malaria in the 6MM. The DRC had the most confirmed deaths with 38,938, while Indonesia had the fewest with 182. The number of confirmed deaths from malaria in the 6MM is expected to grow to 59,810 in 2027, for an AGR of 2.09%.

Scope

Scope

The Malaria Epidemiology Forecast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Malaria in the six major markets (6MM: the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC], Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, India, and Indonesia).

– This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for confirmed incident cases and confirmed deaths from malaria segmented by sex and age in these markets. This report also forecasts confirmed cases segmented by Plasmodium species, P. falciparum cases with K13 propeller mutations, and seroprevalence of Plasmodium infection in pregnant women.

