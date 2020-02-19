Variable Valve Timing (VVT) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Industry

Description

Variable Valve Timing, is a technology used in automobile piston engines.VVT technology can adjust the overlapping time and timing of the engine’s intake and exhaust systems (some or all of them) to reduce fuel consumption and improve efficiency.

The major task of the variable valve timing is to set the valve timing for engines for the operating modes idle, maximum power and torque along with exhaust gas recirculation.

The global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Variable Valve Timing (VVT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Variable Valve Timing (VVT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

Hitachi

Borgwarner

Aisin Seiki

Valeo

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric

Eaton Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Continuous VVT

Non-continuous VVT

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Variable Valve Timing (VVT)

1.2 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Continuous VVT

1.2.3 Non-continuous VVT

1.3 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Business

7.1 Robert Bosch

7.1.1 Robert Bosch Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Robert Bosch Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Continental

7.2.1 Continental Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Continental Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Denso

7.3.1 Denso Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Denso Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Delphi

7.4.1 Delphi Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Delphi Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hitachi

7.5.1 Hitachi Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hitachi Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Borgwarner

7.6.1 Borgwarner Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Borgwarner Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Aisin Seiki

7.7.1 Aisin Seiki Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Aisin Seiki Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Valeo

7.8.1 Valeo Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Valeo Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Johnson Controls

7.9.1 Johnson Controls Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Johnson Controls Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mitsubishi Electric

7.10.1 Mitsubishi Electric Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mitsubishi Electric Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Eaton Corporation

