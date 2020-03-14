Variable Speed Generator Market Development History, Size, Current Industry Analysis and Anticipated Forecast to 2023

Variable Speed Generator Market Scenario:
Variable Speed Generator Market worth USD 9,600 Million by 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% from 2018 to 2023. The global variable speed generator market is segmented by generator type, rating, technology, prime mover, and end-user. The rising energy crunch faced by economies worldwide have elicited the need for alternative energy sources. Increasing demand for generators which provide high quality voltage while saving on energy expenses is likely to induce demand for variable speed generators.
Government policies committed to minimizing carbon emissions have given way for the construction of projects of renewable sources of energy. This can prove to be favorable for the market owing to rising demand for these generators to increase the rotational speed of wind turbines. Rising need for energy efficiency among products coupled with rapid urbanization can spur the variable speed generator market to grow at a staggering 9.03% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).
Rising number of applications in hybrid energy systems which can improve energy savings of industries can augur well for the market. Modernization of power grids by replacing legacy equipment in the face of development of smart cities is likely to open up new avenues for the market.
Prominent Players:
- General Electric
- Ausonia srl
- Cummins
- Innovus Power
- Fischer Panda GmbH
- Generac Power Systems
- ABB
- Siemens AG
- Yanmar Co.
- WhisperPower B.V.
- Himoinsa
Variable Speed Generator Market Segmentation:
Global Variable Speed Generator Market by Generator Type
- Variable Speed-Self Excited Induction Generator
- Doubly Fed Induction Generator
- Wound Rotor Induction Generator
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Generator
Global Variable Speed Generator Market by Rating Type
- Up to 100 KVA
- 100 KVA-1 MVA
- 1 MVA-25 MVA
- Above 25 MVA
Global Variable Speed Generator Market by Technology
- Mechanical Variable Speed Generator
- Power Electronics-Based Variable Speed Generator
Global Variable Speed Generator Market by Prime Mover
- Hydro Turbines
- Combustion Engines
- Wind Turbines
- Internal Combustion Engine
Global Variable Speed Generator Market by End-user
- Hydroelectric Power Generation
- Renewable Power Generation
- Oil & Gas Mining
- Aerospace and Telecommunications
- Marine and Shipbuilding
- Commercial and Residential
- Others
Global Variable Speed Generator Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest-of-the-World (RoW)
Regional Analysis:
Region-wise, the variable speed generator market spans North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).
The APAC region accounted for the lion’s share in 2017 and expects to grow robustly over the forecast period. Increasing industrialization and urbanization are fueling the demand for variable speed generators. The passing of energy mandates by nations to capture and store power via renewable sources of energy is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. This is likely to attract foreign investors and culminate in favorable schemes.
