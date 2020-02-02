The report ” Variable Gain Amplifiers Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2028″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Variable gain amplifiers can provide a gain of various ranges, depending upon the application. Variable gain amplifiers can function across various amplitude ranges and also across wide gain control ranges. Due to this particular factor, the demand for variable gain amplifiers is increasing rapidly. Furthermore, the growth in the semiconductor and electronics industry is driving the growth of the variable gain amplifiers market.

Global Variable Gain Amplifiers Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The variable gain amplifiers market is growing at a very fast pace, primarily owing to the growing demand for remote sensing and communication equipment globally. Variable gain amplifiers find a wide array of applications across several industrial verticals and due to this, the demand for variable gain amplifiers is increasing continuously. Variable gain amplifiers are used in mobile phones and thus, the growth in the mobile phone market in various regions will also promote the growth of the variable gain amplifiers market. Increasing demand for variable gain amplifiers in complex radio frequency modules of electronic devices developed for defence industries will further push the growth of the variable gain amplifiers market. Moreover, wide applications of variable gain amplifiers in electronic devices will also promote the growth of the variable gain amplifiers market.

Apart from this, ongoing strong research and development activities across the globe to develop next generation communication systems will also positively impact the growth of the variable gain amplifiers market. In addition, growing penetration of hand held communication devices across developing and developed nations will aid the growth of the variable gain amplifiers market during the forecast period.

Challenges

High research and development cost and lack of skilled personnel for operating advanced devices are the primary factors which might hamper the growth of the variable gain amplifiers market.

Global Variable Gain Amplifiers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Variable Gain Amplifiers market on the basis of type:

Analog Control Variable gain amplifiers Digital Control Variable gain amplifiers Other

Segmentation of the Variable Gain Amplifiers market on the basis of supply voltage range:

<5V 5V-7V >7V

Segmentation of the Variable Gain Amplifiers market on the basis of industry:

Aerospace & Defence Consumer Electronics Healthcare Telecommunication Others

Global Variable Gain Amplifiers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global variable gain amplifiers market are Analog Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., MACOM, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Broadcom Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., TriQuint Semiconductor and Qorvo, Inc.

Global Variable Gain Amplifiers Market: Regional Overview

Among the regional markets, Asia Pacific is expected to be a large market for variable gain amplifiers due to the high demand for variable gain amplifiers and presence of a large number of consumer electronics. The demand for variable gain amplifiers in North America and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the expansion being witnessed in the consumer electronics industry and presence of various key variable gain amplifiers manufacturers in the region. The variable gain amplifiers markets in Latin America and MEA is also expected to witness potential growth opportunities in the coming years due to increasing adoption of mobile devices and increasing adoption of variable gain amplifiers for communication and remote sensing equipment.

