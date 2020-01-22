Variable Displacement Pump Market – Forecasts imminent opportunities | 2025

A variable displacement pump is a device used to convert mechanical energy into hydraulic energy. Displacement refers to the amount of fluid pumped per revolution of the pump’s input shaft. This can vary as per the requirement. Variable displacement pump is one of the two types of hydraulic pumps; fixed displacement pump is the other one. Fixed displacement pump has a fixed flow rate, while the flow rate of a variable displacement pump can vary even during the operation of the pump. The ability to vary the displacement of energy in a variable displacement pump has resulted in it gaining importance over fixed displacement pumps.

Growth in the construction industry is the primary driver of the global variable displacement pump market. Countries in developed and developing regions are investing extensively in infrastructure. This has boosted the demand for variable displacement pump in various machineries used in the construction industry. On the other hand, comparatively higher price of variable displacement pump is one of the factors restraining the market. It is a more complex pump as compared to the fixed displacement pump. At the same time, it is capable of carrying out a wide variety of tasks. Hence, variable displacement pump are priced higher than fixed displacement pumps.

The global variable displacement pump market can be segmented based on type, end-user industry, and region.

In terms of type, the global variable displacement pump market can be bifurcated into axial piston pump and rotary vane pump. Axial piston pump has several pistons within cylinders arranged parallel to each other. These rotate around the central shaft. This type of pump is more commonly used in automotive applications. In rotary vane pump, the vanes are mounted on a rotor and then rotate inside a cavity.

In terms of end-user industry, the global variable displacement pump market can be classified into construction, transportation, forestry & agriculture, and others. Variable displacement pump is employed in a large range of machinery in these industries. Construction is the most important application segment of the variable displacement pump market. It is followed by the transportation segment. Transportation includes various automotive used in industries ranging from manufacturing & mining to construction & material handling.

In terms of region, the global variable displacement pump market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in developing countries of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a faster pace than that in developed countries of North America and Europe.

The global variable displacement pump market is fragmented with a large number of companies throughout the world. Key players operating in the market include U.S.-based Eaton Corporation and Parker Hannifin Corporation, Germany-based Bosch Rexroth AG, Denmark-based Danfoss A/S, and Japan-based Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.