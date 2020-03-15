Variable Data Printing Labels Market Competitive Dynamics, Key Players, Global Size, Outlook And Forecast To 2022

Summary

Global Variable Data Printing Labels Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis by Type (Release Liner, and Linerless Labels), by Composition (Facestock, and Topcoat), by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Consumer Goods, and others) and Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Variable Data Printing Labels Market ScenarioThe variable data printing labels market is estimated to expand at 14 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022) owing to the growing use of printing barcodes across industry verticals, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Variable data printing refers to digital printing where graphics, images, and texts are transformed from one printed piece to another using information from an external database. It enables personalizing printing requirement based on a specific set of data.

Key Players

The key players of Variable Data Printing Labels Market are

HP Inc. (U.S.)

WS Packaging Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Cenveo, Inc. (U.S.)

3M Company (U.S.)

Quad/Graphics Inc. (U.S.)

Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (U.S.)

Mondi Plc. (South Africa), and others.

Industry News

Weiler Labeling Systems, a ProMach product brand, launches their state-of-the-art LP-100R on-demand label printer at Healthcare Packaging Expo Booth. The stand-alone high-speed LP-100R removes the need to inventory distinct labels for each product by delivering digital flexibility. Its high resolution coupled with excellent print wear resistance on a wide variety of substrates maximizes the label quality and permanence.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

The ability of variable data printing labels to generate serialized number printing and customized product information in less time and low cost is likely to propel the market growth over the assessment period. With the increasing use of printing barcodes across industry verticals such as consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage, the market is likely to foster. The rising concept of barcode scanning to generate invoices coupled with the increasing demand for huge volume inventory tracking is driving the market during the forecast period. The escalating demand for variable data printing labels in the packaging industry along with the e-commerce sector has induced the market growth. Moreover, with the evolution of innovative commercial color printing inkjet technology, the market is presumed to expand at a significant rate.

On the flip side, variable data printing labels cost higher than traditional printing which is anticipated to hamper the market growth globally in the coming years.

Regional Analysis of Variable Data Printing Labels Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the highest in the forecast period due to the presence of developing nations such as China and India, increase in the health & safety concerns among people, and the rapid increase in demand for consumer goods and lifestyle products. China is a leading manufacturer and supplier of printing materials and equipment. Thus, the region showcases huge growth opportunities for the Variable Data Printing Labels Market.

Global Variable Data Printing Labels Market: Segmental Analysis

The global variable data printing labels market has been segmented on the basis of type, composition, application, and region.

By mode of type, the global variable data printing labels market has been segmented into linerless labels and release liners.

By mode of composition, the market has been segmented into topcoat and facestock.

By mode of application, the market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, consumer goods, personal care, and others.

Intended Audience

Variable data Printing labels manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continues…….

