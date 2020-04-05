Vanilla Market Size, share 2019 to 2024, Industry Growth, Global Analysis, Key Players Review and Gross Margin by Forecast

Vanilla Market Overview

Vanilla is widely used in personal care products due to its fragrance. It is also used in the rubber industry to counter the unpleasant odor. Additionally, the anticlastogenic effect of vanillin, the compound found in vanilla, has led to its use in sun care products. This compound protects cells from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation and X-rays. Thus, these factors are expected to boost the growth of the global vanilla market in the near future.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Vanilla Market are

A. Weber and CO. (US)

Organic Spices Inc (US)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Penta International Corporation (US)

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas Inc. (US)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Heilala Vanilla Limited (New Zealand)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

Doehler GmbH (Germany)

Segmentation

The global vanilla market has been segmented on the basis of form, category, application, and region.

On the basis of form, the global vanilla has been segmented into liquid, powder, and others.

The global vanilla market has been classified, by category, as organic and conventional.

The global vanilla market has been segmented, by application, into food & beverage, personal care, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share of the global vanilla market during the review period due to increasing use in various industries in the region. Moreover, the region is home to several players active in the global vanilla market.

On the basis of region, the global vanilla market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

