Vanadium 2018 Global Market Key Players – Bushveld Minerals, Evraz, Largo Resources, Panzhihua Iron And Steel, Vanadiumcorp – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Vanadium is a rare chemical element. It is soft, silvery grey, ductile transition metal. The compound is available in chemically combined forms, which occurs naturally in about 65 different minerals and fossil fuel deposits. It is mined mostly in South Africa, northwestern China, and eastern Russia. It is generally produced through the process of steel smelter slag. In addition, vanadium is also produced by the flue dust of heavy oil or as a by-product of uranium mining.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Vanadium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As steel production accounts for about 90% of vanadium consumption, and as China is increasing its enforcement of new high-strength rebar standards, this has a “positive correlation” for vanadium consumption in steelproduction.

The worldwide market for Vanadium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bushveld Minerals

Evraz

Largo Resources

Panzhihua Iron And Steel

Vanadiumcorp

Atlantic

American Vanadium

Australian Vanadium

Glencore

Hebei Iron And Steel

Xining Special Steel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vanadium Slag

Vanadium Pentoxide

Vanadium Trioxide

Metal Vanadium

Ferrovanadium

Vanadium Aluminum Alloy

Vanadium Carbonitride

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile

Aviation

Railway

Electronic Technology

National Defense

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vanadium Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Vanadium Slag

1.2.2 Vanadium Pentoxide

1.2.3 Vanadium Trioxide

1.2.4 Metal Vanadium

1.2.5 Ferrovanadium

1.2.6 Vanadium Aluminum Alloy

1.2.7 Vanadium Carbonitride

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automobile

1.3.2 Aviation

1.3.3 Railway

1.3.4 Electronic Technology

1.3.5 National Defense

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bushveld Minerals

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Vanadium Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Bushveld Minerals Vanadium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Evraz

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Vanadium Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Evraz Vanadium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Largo Resources

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Vanadium Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Largo Resources Vanadium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Panzhihua Iron And Steel

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Vanadium Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Panzhihua Iron And Steel Vanadium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Vanadiumcorp

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Vanadium Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Vanadiumcorp Vanadium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

