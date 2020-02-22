Vaginitis Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Vaginitis refers to the inflammation of vagina. It affects women of all ages but is most common during the reproductive years. Vaginitis occurs due to change in the balance of the yeast and bacteria that normally live in the vagina.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1151

This causes the lining of the vagina to become inflamed. Use of antibiotics, changes in hormone levels due to pregnancy, breastfeeding, menopause, douching, spermicides, sexual intercourse and infection can change the normal balance of the vagina.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/vaginitis-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

The main symptom of vaginitis is increased discharge with a strong fishy odour. Itching is not common, but may be present if there is a lot of discharge. Vaginitis can be diagnosed by taking a sample of the discharge from vagina, which is then observed under a microscope. The treatment depends on the cause of the vaginitis. It may include a pill or a cream or gel that is applied to the vagina.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1151

The drug candidates in vaginitis pipeline include, but are not limited to, Polygynax and Tamoxifen vaginal. Some of the companies in vaginitis therapeutics pipeline are Lumavita AG and Fulhold Pharma Limited.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com