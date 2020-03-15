Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Sales Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size and Regional Forecast to 2023

Summary

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Other), by Application (Meat, Poultry, Cheese and others) and Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

Vacuum packaging is a technique predominantly used in the food industry with the intension of reducing or preventing the spoilage of food which may otherwise result in the loss of taste and in its textural quality. Furthermore, vacuum skin packaging effectively maintains the nutritional value of food. Increasing consumption of meat and poultry is the primary driving factor of the market. Additionally, growth in the retail sectors/increasing number of retails outlets also fuelling the growth of the market. The retail sector is booming, owing to factors such as favourable demographics, rising consumer incomes and real estate developments, especially the emergence of new shopping malls. However, stringent regulations on packaging material waste and recycling is the factor that may hamper the growth of the market.

The global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 18,392 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.77%.

Key Players

The key players of global vacuum skin packaging markets are Bemis Company Inc. (U.S.), Berry Global Group, Inc. (U.S.), LINPAC Packaging Limited (U.K.), Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), G. Mondini SA (Italy), Green Packaging Material (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd. (China) and others.

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Regional Analysis

On basis of region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 36.26% in 2016, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period. The rising population of the region, along with high disposable income and the demand for safe & hygienic packaging of products are factors driving the growth of the vacuum packaging market in this region. North America was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 3,889.2 million in 2016.

Study Objectives of Global

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Global Vacuum Skin Packaging market market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by material type, application and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Vacuum Skin Packaging market

