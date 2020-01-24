VACUUM PACKAGING MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

Nowadays vacuum packaging is one of the most acceptable approach for packaging food and other products. The process for vacuum packaging involves withdrawal of the air included in the package and then sealing it. Vacuum packaging is a common technique of extending the shelf life of food related products without adversely impacting their quality. Vacuum packaging is segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, application and region. New and innovative developments which includes production of vacuum packages that holds recyclable packaging, and light-weight packaging are accumulating value to the vacuum packaging market.

Robust consumption of convenience and processed food has been the major growth drivers of the global vacuum packaging market. Rising awareness about food safety and hygiene have become consumer’s foremost urgency. This has accelerated the demand for vacuum packaging globally. Escalating household income as well as consumer inclination to spend for hygienic food are anticipated to impel the growth of global vacuum packaging market during the forecast period. Apart from this, speedy industrialization in the emerging clusters of the globe, coupled with higher population growth is anticipated to bolster the growth of global vacuum packaging market during the period 2016-2026.

Global Vacuum Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vacuum Packaging.

This report researches the worldwide Vacuum Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Vacuum Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Vacuum Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Vacuum Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amcor

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Sealed Air

Coveris Holdings

Cvp Systems

Linpac Packaging

Multisorb Technologies

Ulma Packaging

Orics Industries

Vacuum Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Polyethylene(PE)

Polyvinylidenchloride(PVDC)

Polypropylene(PP)

Polyvinylchloride(PVC)

Polyester(PET)

Polyamide(PA)

Vacuum Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods

Others

Vacuum Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Vacuum Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

