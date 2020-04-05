Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2025

In this report, the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
The major players profiled in this Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market report include:
Small Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers, Medium Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers and Large Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers. The applications of Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers are Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage and other. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is the main application, which accounts for about 71.05% of total consumption in 2018.
In 2018, the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market size was 59 million US$ and it is expected to reach 114.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Va-Q-tec
ThermoSafe
CSafe Global
Intelsius
Sofrigam
Avery Dennison
Pelican BioThermal
EMBALL’ISO
Therapak
Cryopak
Lifoam Life Science
Super Tech
Cold Chain Technologie
Schaumaplast
Jisi
ASAP Case
Softbox
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small Size
Medium Size
Large Size
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.
