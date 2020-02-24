Vacuum Degreaser Market By Sales Analysis 2018-2026

Nowadays, vacuum degreasers are especially being employed in bulk small parts manufacturing processes for superior cleaning, low cost ownership and environmental suitability. The manufacturing process of various products, especially those that include metal or its composites, contaminants, such as grease, oil emulsions, lubricants, paints, and dust & dirt, interfere with the manufacturing process and result in low-quality products. Vacuum degreasers have emerged as a preferred cleaning equipment to remove such contaminants prior to common manufacturing processes, such as plating, inspection, painting, heat treatment and others. During cleaning via vacuum degreasers, the process is placed in a sealed vacuum environment which is preprogrammed with a sequence of solvent sprays and heated sprays. Vacuum degreasers used solvents, such as hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents or modified alcohol solvents. These degreasers are widely used in end-use industries, such as food & beverage, woodworking & packaging, plastic, oil & gas and chemical industries.

Vacuum Degreaser: Market Drivers and Challenges

A vacuum degreaser is a closed loop system and thus, volatile organic compounds cannot escape the chamber, thereby making vacuum degreasers practically emission free. In addition, increasing environmental regulations to eliminate the emission of particulate matters is expected to fuel the growth of the concerned market over the stipulated time period. Further, vacuum degreasers have multiple options to shorten the overall process time, which results in shortening of the total manufacturing time. Furthermore, typically vacuum degreasers recover almost ninety percent of the solvent during the drying process, which can be reused, thereby further reducing the cleaning cost. Also, this results in minimum waste, which lowers the cost considerably. Moreover, temperature adjustment is an important parameter in the cleaning process and vacuum degreasers offer optimization of temperature according to the component to be cleaned. Owing to these factors, vacuum degreasers are expected to gain significant traction over the forecast period.

Vacuum Degreaser: Regional Market Outlook

Asia Pacific, especially China, is considered to be the hub of manufacturing and thus is anticipated to hold over half of the global vacuum degreasers market’s share over the forecast period. The Vacuum degreaser market is estimated to witness significant growth in the Middle East and Africa due to high presence of petrochemical industries, the equipment in which require cleaning of wax, grease and similar contaminants. In Europe, establishment of various regulations by regulatory bodies, such as European Environment Agency, concerning emission of particulate matters will drive the adoption of vacuum degreasers, which in turn, will contribute to the region’s share in the global market. In North America, the market will expand due to the growing inclination of manufacturers towards cost- and energy-efficient technologies. Rest of the regions, such as Latin America, are expected to observe moderate growth in the global vacuum degreaser market over the forecast period.

Vacuum Degreaser: Key Market Players

The global Vacuum Degreaser market is anticipated to be fairly consolidated owing presence of a handful of manufacturers.

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global market are:

Emerson Electric Co.

IHI Corporation

NGCT Cleansys Pvt. Ltd.

VACUUM PROCESSING SYSTEMS

MEG s.r.l.

SEREC CORPORATION

Ultronix

Baron Blakeslee

Reliance Specialty Products, Inc.

EZG Manufacturing

