Vacuum Contactor Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Industry Updates, Segmentation and Future Strategy By 2023

The Vacuum Contactor Market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, due to various factors such as growth in process industries which would increase the demand for vacuum contactors in HVAC system. Similarly, growth in the related markets such as motors, capacitors, switchgear, and transformers would also contribute to the growth of vacuum contactors. Vacuum Contactor is an electrical device that is used for load breaking through the help of a controlled switch. Vacuum interrupting contacts are enclosed inside a vacuum bottle, which prevents the development of arc when there is a voltage fluctuation. Some of the major applications of vacuum contactors are in motors, transformers, capacitors, reactors, and resistive loads, among others. Many industries such as oil and gas, commercial, mining, utilities, and others require vacuum contactors to protect their expensive equipment.

Continuous increase in investment and upgradation in process industries, manufacturing industry, commercial, and large residential complexes that use HVAC systems would drive the vacuum contactor market. Counties in Asia present hot climatic conditions along with rise in urbanization which has driven the demand for HVAC products. Additionally, the increasing demand for fast-switching devices is considered to have an equally upshifting effect on the demand for vacuum contactors. Rising urbanization and significant development in process industries such as paper & pulp, cement, and metal processing would boost the growth of vacuum contactor.

Competitive Dashboard

General Electric (US)

Schneider Electric (France

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Larsen & Toubro (India)

Rockwell Automation (US) and

Crompton Greaves (India)

Vacuum Contactor Market Segmentation

The global vacuum contactor market has been segmented based on voltage rating, application, end-user, and region.

By Voltage Rating

Less than 5kV

5kV to 10kV

11kV to 15kV

More than 15kV

By Application

Motors

Transformers

Capacitors

Reactors

Resistive loads

By End-User

Utilities

Industrial

Commercial

Oil & Gas

Mining

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Analysis

By region, the industry has been segmented by main five regions, such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global vacuum contactor market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in manufacturing sector and process industries such as paper & pulp, metal processing, and others. The high growth of vacuum contactors is also attributed to the growing demand for reliability of power supply in harsh environments and robust growth in HVAC sector. Rising urbanization in Asian countries has led to an increase in the demand for HVAC products which has acted as a significant driver for the vacuum contactor market.

North America is expected to be the second largest market for vacuum contactors during the forecast period. Replacement of aging T&D infrastructure in the US and increasing demand for reliable power is driving the demand for vacuum contactors.

