Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market To Expand At Noteworthy CAGR of 11.6% till 2023 | Says MRFR

Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market – Overview

The Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market is growing exponentially owing to rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disease and increasing usage of combination therapy are the major factor driving the Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market. The global market for vacuum blood collection tube is expected grow at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecasted period.

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest study projects that the global vacuum blood collection tube market is set to gain traction at a robust CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The large-scale adoption of vacuum blood collection tube for blood tests diagnosing a large number of diseases such as diabetes, HIV, thyroid, etc. have fueled demand in the market. The trend is expected to perpetuate over the next couple of years.

The competitive landscape of the market represents vigorous competition among the players for strengthening their footholds in the market. A steady increase in the investments made in vacuum blood collection devices has been witnessed in the recent times. This, in turn, is projected to aid the vacuum blood collection tube market proliferation.

The factors complementing the expansion of the market are catalyzed adoption of blood collection devices, increasing blood transfusion, etc. According to the statistics published by the American National Red Cross, in the U.S., approximately 13.6 million blood cells are collected annually. However, risks related to blood transfusion and lack of skilled personnel remain impediments to the vacuum blood collection tube market proliferation.

Key Players for Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, CML Biotech, Bio – X, Labtech Disposables, Hebei Xinle Sci &Tech Co., Ltd., Biosigma, Medtronic plc., Terumo, Sunphoria Co. Ltd., Narang Medical Limited, and Greiner Bio-One International.

Industry Developments:

In May 2018, Greiner Bio-One International, a medical technology company, added VACUETTE® SAFETY Winged Set to its product line for safe blood collection.

In June 2018, Austria based Greiner Bio-One International launched VACUETTE® CAT Serum Fast Tube which is the first to combine the quality of serum analysis with the speed of plasma analysis.

Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market – Company Analysis

A vacuum blood collection tube is a sterile glass tube with a colored rubber stopper creating a vacuum seal inside of the tube which facilitate drawing predetermined volume of liquid, it is known as a Vacutainer. The vacutainer tubes were invented by Joseph Kleiner and Becton Dickinson in 1949. Vacutainer is a registered trademark of Becton Dickinson, which manufactures and sells the tubes ever since. The new gel vacuum tube seems to be an effective tool in the evacuated blood collection system due to its advantage in reduction of time in specimen processing.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sunphoria Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Narang Medical Limited, CML Biotech, Bio – X, Labtech Disposables, Hebei Xinle Sci &Tech Co.,LTD (China), Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd, HUMAN (US), Terumo (Japan), GBO, Medtronic (US), Sarstedt and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Regional Analysis for Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market

By region, the global vacuum blood collection tube market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Americas is the largest market for vacuum blood collection tube. It is likely to retain its position over the assessment period. The increased use of blood tests for diagnosis of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes has intensified the demand in America’s vacuum blood collection tube market. Furthermore, the presence of key players, availability of developed healthcare infrastructure, and adoption of the latest technologies are set to fuel demand in the regional market.

Europe is estimated to hold the second largest share of the market during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of the vacuum blood collection tube market in the region are government-backed research & developments, favorable government policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, etc.

Asia Pacific is set to exhibit tremendous growth in the foreseeable future. The growth is attributable to the thriving pharmaceutical industries, increasing government funding in the medical sector, improving healthcare facilities, etc. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to hold the least share of the global vacuum blood collection market.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global vacuum blood collection tube market has been segmented into gel and clot activator tube, heparin tubes, EDTA tubes, serum separating tubes, and others.

By application, the vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented into blood routine examination, biochemical test, coagulation testing, blood segmentation testing, and others.

By end-user, the global vacuum blood collection tube market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, pathology laboratories, blood banks, outpatient centers, and others

