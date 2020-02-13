Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patient’s breast.

Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices have a needle with an aperture that is placed under or within the lesion of interest. A vacuum sucks tissue into the aperture and then the aperture closes to complete tissue acquisition. They tend to be larger needles and because of the vacuum usually obtain larger size tissue samples. Most of the vacuum assisted devices have a separate console that is hooked to the biopsy device with suction tubing. They are ideally used for all stereotactic and MRI guided core biopsies.

Scope of the Report:The major players are BD, Mammotome and Hologic. BD (C. R. Bard) is the leader competitor in breast biopsy market. C. R. Bard expanded the use of its devices by offering reusable handles for free when disposable needles were purchased. They produce the Vacora(R) which is a self-contained VABB device, meaning it requires no additional capital equipment.

Mammotome, a Devicor company, is the second leading competitor in the breast biopsy market. Despite the need for an initial investment in expensive capital equipment, the global adoption rate of the company’s Mammotome(R) Legacy biopsy system has been high, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3751020-global-vacuum-assisted-biopsy-devices-market-2019-by

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BD

Mammotome

Hologic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

9-12G

12G

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3751020-global-vacuum-assisted-biopsy-devices-market-2019-by

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview1.1 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 9-12G

1.2.2 12G

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Hospitals

1.3.2 Academic and Research Institutes

1.3.3 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/vacuum-assisted-biopsy-devices-market-2019-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024-2019-02-21

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 BD2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BD Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Mammotome2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Mammotome Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Hologic2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hologic Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)