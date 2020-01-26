Vaccines Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Vaccines Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Vaccines Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Vaccines Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism, and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as foreign, destroy it, and “remember” it, so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters.
Vaccines can be divided into recombinant vaccines, viral vaccines, polysaccharide vaccines and others. Recombinant vaccines and viral vaccines contain many kinds of vaccines, and the demand is larger than others kinds. But with the development of new technologies, more and more new types of vaccines will be popularized. The scope for disease prevention will be enlarged .The demand of other kinds is also increasing.
China is the fastest growing Vaccines market in the world thanks to positive policy and increasing market awareness.
Average industry gross margin is about 76.95%. But due to high requirement for funds and technology, before investment you’d better take a deep consideration. So far many large companies choose cooperation or acquisition to achieve the expansion of business.
The global Vaccines market is valued at 35400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 54700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Vaccines market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Vaccines in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Vaccines in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Vaccines market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Vaccines market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
GSK
Sanofi
Merck
Pfizer
Novartis(GSK)
CSL
MedImmune LLC
J&J(Crucell)
China National Biotec
Tiantan
Hualan
Kangtai
Hissen
Jintan
Market size by Product
Recombinant Vaccines
Viral Vaccines
Polysaccharide Vaccines
Others
Market size by End User
Cholera
Hepatitis B
Diphtheria
Tetanus
Measles vaccine
Hepatitis A
Live attenuated influenza vaccine
Polio vaccine
Rabies vaccine
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Vaccines Manufacturers
Vaccines Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Vaccines Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vaccines Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Vaccines Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Recombinant Vaccines
1.4.3 Viral Vaccines
1.4.4 Polysaccharide Vaccines
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Vaccines Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Cholera
1.5.3 Hepatitis B
1.5.4 Diphtheria
1.5.5 Tetanus
1.5.6 Measles vaccine
1.5.7 Hepatitis A
1.5.8 Live attenuated influenza vaccine
1.5.9 Polio vaccine
1.5.10 Rabies vaccine
1.5.11 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Vaccines Market Size
2.1.1 Global Vaccines Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Vaccines Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Vaccines Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Vaccines Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Vaccines Revenue by Regions
…..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 GSK
11.1.1 GSK Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 GSK Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 GSK Vaccines Products Offered
11.1.5 GSK Recent Development
11.2 Sanofi
11.2.1 Sanofi Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Sanofi Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Sanofi Vaccines Products Offered
11.2.5 Sanofi Recent Development
11.3 Merck
11.3.1 Merck Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Merck Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Merck Vaccines Products Offered
11.3.5 Merck Recent Development
11.4 Pfizer
11.4.1 Pfizer Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Pfizer Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Pfizer Vaccines Products Offered
11.4.5 Pfizer Recent Development
11.5 Novartis(GSK)
11.5.1 Novartis(GSK) Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Novartis(GSK) Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Novartis(GSK) Vaccines Products Offered
11.5.5 Novartis(GSK) Recent Development
11.6 CSL
11.6.1 CSL Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 CSL Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 CSL Vaccines Products Offered
11.6.5 CSL Recent Development
11.7 MedImmune LLC
11.7.1 MedImmune LLC Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 MedImmune LLC Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 MedImmune LLC Vaccines Products Offered
11.7.5 MedImmune LLC Recent Development
11.8 J&J(Crucell)
11.8.1 J&J(Crucell) Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 J&J(Crucell) Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 J&J(Crucell) Vaccines Products Offered
11.8.5 J&J(Crucell) Recent Development
11.9 China National Biotec
11.9.1 China National Biotec Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 China National Biotec Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 China National Biotec Vaccines Products Offered
11.9.5 China National Biotec Recent Development
11.10 Tiantan
11.10.1 Tiantan Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Tiantan Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Tiantan Vaccines Products Offered
11.10.5 Tiantan Recent Development
Continued….
