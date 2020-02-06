Vaccine Production Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2024

Global Vaccine Production Market: Overview

The global vaccine production market is prophesied to soar to good heights on the back of a massive number of pipeline molecules expected to satisfy the need for efficient vaccines. A majority of significant players in the global market are looking to develop innovative preventative solutions by leveraging their vaccine development technologies. Pfizer, Inc., for instance, develops vaccines to prevent Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridium difficile, and Meningococcal B infections.

The market is also expected to be stimulated by joint efforts by governments worldwide for the containment of high morbidity and mortality communicable diseases through immunization programs. Immunize Australia Program in Australia and National Immunization Program in India are fine examples.

The key segmentation of the vaccine production market includes classifications based on adult vaccine production and pediatric vaccine production, besides the all-important geographical segregation. With a broad study of the critical segments of the global market, the report helps to accurately predict the future of the industry.

The comprehensive publication on the international vaccine production market offers a decisive analysis to understand the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape. Interested parties can gauge the industry growth rate with the help of a concluding and distinct technology growth map.

Global Vaccine Production Market: Trends

With the successful launch of novel vaccinations, the worldwide vaccine production market is foreseen to exhibit an improved advancement in the coming years. Moreover, factors such as robust government support, high growth rate in developing nations, heavy investments in research and development, technological developments, and presence of active organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) have further stimulated the global market.

The gigantic progress of the global vaccine production market can be measured from the substantial revenue growth witnessed in the recent years. Improved and effective vaccines are being produced to address the rising concerns about different illnesses. Such trends have proved to be influential enough for furthering the rise of the global market.

Global Vaccine Production Market: Geography

The international vaccine production market report studies four critical geographies, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North America region has always dominated the global market while riding on extensive research and development activities and the presence of powerful companies. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show signs of lucrative opportunities with an augmenting economic growth and aggressive rise in population base. Besides this, the availability of skilled labor at low cost in emerging economies helps to expedite commercialization as vaccinations under development can be easily outsourced.

Global Vaccine Production Market: Competition

The world vaccine production market is dominated by influential players such as Sanofi Aventis, Intercell, CSL Biotherapies, GlaxoSmithKline Biopharmaceuticals, MassBioLogics, Crucell (Johnson & Johnson), MedImmune/Astra Zeneca, Pfizer-Pfizer CenterSource, Merck KgaA, Novartis AG, Baxter International, and Teva. Since the production of vaccines is also performed on contractual basis, there are some other crucial players involved, viz. IDT Biologika, Cambrex, Patheon, Lonza, Boehringer Ingelheim, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnology, Catalent Pharma Solutions, and Charles River Biopharmaceutical Services (BPS).

