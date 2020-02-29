Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Considerable Demand among Diabetic Patients

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global vaccine delivery devices market is expected to register a healthy CAGR, and will represent a value of over US$ 4,000 Mn by the end of 2022. Pervasiveness of infections and diseases such as hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningitis, and influenza has hard-pressed the drug manufacturers to develop vaccines to cure these conditions. Growing needs for the treatment of medical conditions have boosted the growth of the global vaccine delivery devices market.

Unhealthy food habits and consumption of sugar in large quantities have resulted in the rising instances of diabetes type 1 and diabetes type 2. Genetics and age also play a pivotal role in the rising glucose level in a human body. In order to control the blood sugar level, medical practitioners have been recommending Novorapid and Lantus as insulin, which has spurred the demand for these devices.

Widespread adoption of needle-free devices for injecting a dose painlessly is witnessed in the medical field. A host of these factors have contributed to the robust growth of the vaccine delivery devices market, which is anticipated to record a healthy CAGR through 2022, according to a report issued by Fact.MR.

Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Scope of the Report

The primary focus of this descriptive study on vaccine delivery devices is to lend a decisive view of the market to the stakeholders. The prediction has been done for the period from 2017 to 2022, wherein 2017 is considered as the base year and forecast has been offered for the duration 2018 to 2022. The market evaluation has been done in revenue (US$ Mn).

Increasing prevalence of type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes among the adult and geriatric population has led to a surge in demand for the vaccine delivery devices in the healthcare sector. Type 2 diabetic patients are prescribed insulin doses such as Lantus and Novorapid by the healthcare professionals. Increasing use of insulin among diabetic patients has led to surge in demand for vaccine devices globally. These factors are expected to contribute towards the global market growth of vaccine delivery devices significantly during the projected period.

An in-depth analysis of the supply chain and average pricing is incorporated in the report to understand the dynamics of the vaccine delivery devices market. Evaluation of the attractiveness of the market has been carried out depending on the region, route of administration, and product type.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

Region-wise Analysis of the Vaccine Delivery Devices Market

On the basis of the geographies, the report includes an analysis of Latin America, North America, Japan, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). An incisive view of the market is included in the report which sheds light on the market size, market value, and recent developments. According to the report, Asia Pacific is considered the fastest growing market at the global level, while North America is foreseen to remain the dominant market at the global level.

An Abstract of Competition Prevailing in the Vaccine Delivery Devices Market

Key market players operating in the global vaccine delivery devices market include Becton Dickinson & Company, PharmaJet, Inc, Valeritas Holdings, Inc, Vaxxas Pty. Ltd, Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Antares Pharma, Inc, and 3M Company.

