Vaccine Conjugates Market Structure by Type, Disease Indication, Pathogen Type, Patient Stage, End-User – Forecast to 2027

Global Vaccine Conjugates Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 14.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027. Conjugate vaccines are formed by covalently bonding a weak antigen to the strong antigen.

It boosts the hosts’ immune response. Conjugate vaccines are germ specific and can identify targeted germ only, so it can be used as a preventative measure to provide additional protection.

Conjugate vaccines are used to treat Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type b) disease, Hepatitis B, HPV (Human papillomavirus), Whooping cough (part of the DTaP combined vaccine), Pneumococcal disease, Meningococcal disease, and Shingles.

The rising occurrence of diseases caused by microorganisms, increasing awareness about prevention of infectious diseases, and an increasing number of regulatory approvals to the vaccines are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, rising R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by top players such as new product launches are contributing to the growth of the market.

The complex manufacturing procedure, low accessibility of vaccines to rural or remote areas, and recent incidents regarding frauds and malpractice of top vaccine manufacturers may hinder the growth of the market during the assessment period. For instance, in July 2018, Chinese vaccine manufacturer Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Limited (second largest vaccine manufacturer in China) found guilty of fabricating its manufacturing records and faced legal action.

Vaccine Conjugates Market – Segmentation:

The global vaccine conjugates market is segmented based on type, disease indication, pathogen type, patient stage, and end-user.

Based on type, the global vaccine conjugates market can be segmented into monovalent conjugate vaccines and multivalent conjugate vaccines.

Based on disease indication, the global vaccine conjugates market can be segmented into pneumococcal, influenza, DTP, meningococcal, and others.

Based on pathogen type, the global vaccine conjugates market can be segmented into bacterial conjugate vaccine, viral conjugate vaccine, and combination (viral and bacterial).

Based on patient stage, the global vaccine conjugates market can be segmented into pediatrics conjugate vaccine and adults conjugate vaccine.

Based on end-user, the global vaccine conjugates market can be segmented into research institutes, academic institutes, pharmaceutical industries, and others.

Vaccine Conjugates Market – Regional Analysis:

The global vaccine conjugates market consists of four regions, namely, America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas are likely to dominate the global conjugate vaccine market owing to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in awareness about vaccination, and technological advancement and government initiatives for vaccination programs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) vaccination is the most effective medium to prevent disease and it reduced the impact of various life threating diseases. In the year 2016, more than 90% of the US population was vaccinated for Diphtheria, influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, and hepatitis A and B.

Extensive research and development activities in the field of biotechnology and vaccine conjugates in European countries favor the demand of the vaccine conjugates technology market in the European region. The European market is also growing continuously and slowly catching up with the American market soon. With the demand for genetically modified organisms, the European market for vaccine conjugates is a growing market with huge potential.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to show steady growth in vaccine conjugates during the forecast period. Increasing aging population and prevalence of infectious diseases favor the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region, especially, in countries such as Singapore, Japan, and China which offer immense growth opportunities to vaccine conjugates providers in the recent years. Medical institutes in Asia-Pacific are mainly focused on the use of vaccine conjugates education and research activities. Thereby, the overall market is expected to experience sustained growth during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa consists of countries, namely, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa. The demand for vaccine conjugates is found to be low as compared to other regions.

Vaccine Conjugates Market – Key Players

The key players that are involved in Global Vaccine Conjugates market are GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K), Merck & Co., Inc.(U.S), Fablife. (India), SutroVax Inc.(U.S), Sanofi Pasteur SA.(France), Pfizer (U.S), Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China) and Others.

