Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023

This report studies the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market is valued at 13479 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 20587 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% between 2018 and 2023.

The major players in global market include

Wyndham

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hyatt

Diamond Resorts

Bluegreen Vacations

Disney Vacation Club

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions:

North America

EU

Asia-Pacific

Southeast America

Others

On the basis of product, the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market is primarily split into

Timeshares

Vacation/Travel Clubs

Fractionals

Others

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Private

Group

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 2

1.2.1 North America Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.2 Europe Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.3 Asia-Pacific Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.4 South America Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Status and Outlook 7

1.3 Classification of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) by Product 7

1.3.1 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2013-2023) 7

1.3.2 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2017 9

1.3.3 Timeshares 9

1.3.4 Vacation/Travel Clubs 10

1.3.5 Fractionals 11

1.3.6 Others 12

1.4 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market by End Users/Application 13

1.4.1 Private 15

1.4.2 Group 16

2 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Competition Analysis by Players 17

2.1 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018) 17

2.2 Competitive Status 19

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 21

3.1 Wyndham 21

3.1.1 Company Profile 21

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 22

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 22

3.1.4 Wyndham Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 23

3.1.5 Recent Developments 25

3.2 Marriott Vacations Worldwide 25

3.2.1 Company Profile 25

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 26

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 27

3.2.4 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 28

3.2.5 Recent Developments 29

3.3 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. 29

3.3.1 Company Profile 29

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 30

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 31

3.3.4 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 32

3.3.5 Recent Developments 33

3.4 Hyatt 34

3.4.1 Company Profile 34

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 34

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 35

3.4.4 Hyatt Residence Club Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 36

3.4.5 Recent Developments 37

3.5 Diamond Resorts 38

3.5.1 Company Profile 38

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 38

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 39

3.5.4 Diamond Resorts Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 39

3.5.5 Recent Developments 41

3.6 Bluegreen Vacations 41

3.6.1 Company Profile 41

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 42

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 42

3.6.4 Bluegreen Vacations Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 45

3.6.5 Recent Developments 46

3.7 Disney Vacation Club 47

3.7.1 Company Profile 47

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 47

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 47

3.7.4 Disney Vacation Club Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 48

3.7.5 Recent Developments 49

4 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Product and Application (2013-2018) 50

4.1 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Product (2013-2018) 50

4.2 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Application (2013-2018) 52

4.3 Trends of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) 53

4.4 Top Consumer / End Users of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) 54

Continuous…

