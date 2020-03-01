V2X FOR VEHICLE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global V2X Market for Vehicle market status and forecast, categorizes the global V2X Market for Vehicle market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. The major manufacturers covered in this report Continental Qualcomm NXP Semiconductors Robert Bosch Delphi AutomotiveGeographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Vehicle-to-Device (V2D) Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) Cellular Connectivity of V2X Market for Vehicle 1.2 V2X Market for Vehicle Segment by Type (Product Category) 1.2.1 Global V2X Market for Vehicle Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 1.2.2 Global V2X Market for Vehicle Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 1.2.3 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) 1.2.3 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) 1.2.5 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) 1.2.6 Vehicle-to-Device (V2D) 1.2.7 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) 1.3 Global V2X Market for Vehicle Segment by Application 1.3.1 V2X Market for Vehicle Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 1.3.2 Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) 1.3.3 Cellular Connectivity 1.4 Global V2X Market for Vehicle Market by Region (2013-2025) 1.4.1 Global V2X Market for Vehicle Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of V2X Market for Vehicle (2013-2025) 1.5.1 Global V2X Market for Vehicle Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 1.5.2 Global V2X Market for Vehicle Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)……http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/v2x-for-vehicle-market-2018-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-to-2025_286505.html7 Global V2X Market for Vehicle Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 7.1 Continental 7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 7.1.2 V2X Market for Vehicle Product Category, Application and Specification 7.1.2.1 Product A 7.1.2.2 Product B 7.1.3 Continental V2X Market for Vehicle Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 7.2 Qualcomm 7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 7.2.2 V2X Market for Vehicle Product Category, Application and Specification 7.2.2.1 Product A 7.2.2.2 Product B 7.2.3 Qualcomm V2X Market for Vehicle Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 7.3 NXP Semiconductors 7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 7.3.2 V2X Market for Vehicle Product Category, Application and Specification 7.3.2.1 Product A 7.3.2.2 Product B 7.3.3 NXP Semiconductors V2X Market for Vehicle Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 7.4 Robert Bosch 7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 7.4.2 V2X Market for Vehicle Product Category, Application and Specification 7.4.2.1 Product A 7.4.2.2 Product B 7.4.3 Robert Bosch V2X Market for Vehicle Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 7.5 Delphi Automotive 7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 7.5.2 V2X Market for Vehicle Product Category, Application and Specification 7.5.2.1 Product A 7.5.2.2 Product B 7.5.3 Delphi Automotive V2X Market for Vehicle Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018) 7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview