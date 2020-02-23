Uzbekistan Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth, Analysis, Trends, and Industry Key Players – Uzbektelecom; Uzmobile; Buzton; Buztel | 2023
WiseGuyReports.com "Uzbekistan – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to its Research Database. Scope of the Report: Uzbekistan's fixed broadband markets continues to climb. For many years Uzbekistan has been struggling to bring its telecommunications system up to the standard found in developed countries. Over the last two decades the situation has been gradually transforming. Consequently, over the past decade there has been a positive trend in the country's telecom market, with increased investment in infrastructure, expanding subscriber bases and rising revenues. The fixed line market in Uzbekistan remains underdeveloped. A major reason for this is due to the dominance of the mobile segment. The market is predicted to grow moderately to slowly over the next five years to 2023. In 2018 Uztelecom and Kyrgyzstan ISP Elkat deployed a cross-border link connecting their networks. Fixed broadband penetration in Uzbekistan remains low mainly due to a limited number of fixed lines and the dominance of the mobile platform. The highly competitive nature of the ISP market had resulted in a fall in access prices and the provision of flexible packages. The introduction of prepaid internet has also contributed to the rise in home internet usage. However, the market has grown exceptionally strongly over the past five years. Over the next five years to 2023 strong growth is expected to continue driven by rising fixed line penetration. In 2018 a cooperation agreement was forged to develop new business segments including smart cities, blockchain technology and IoT projects, as well as testing and implementing 5G technologies. Uzbekistan's mobile market is relatively underdeveloped on international comparison and has experienced slow to moderate growth over the last five years. Moderate growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023. The market will be constrained from higher growth due to strong local competition and a maturing market. Uzbekistan has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years with market penetration driven by a rising level of mobile subscribers and mobile data however, the mobile broadband market is still at an early stage of development. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023. Key developments: Plans were announced plans to deploy a Wi-Fi hotspot in the city of Tashkent. A cooperation agreement was forged to develop new business segments including smart cities. Fixed broadband penetration in Uzbekistan remains low. Over the next five years strong growth is expected to continue driven by rising fixed line penetration. Uzbekistan's mobile market is relatively underdeveloped and has experienced slow to moderate growth over the last five years. Uzbekistan has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years. Companies mentioned in this report: Uzbektelecom, Uzmobile, Buzton, Buztel, East Telecom, Uzdunrobita, MTS-Uzbekistan, Universal Mobile Systems (UMS), Beeline (Unitel), UCell (Coscom), Vimpelcom. Major Key Points in Table of Content: 1. Executive summary 2. Key statistics 3. Country overview 3.1 World Trade Organization (WTO) 3.2 Corruption 4. Telecommunications market 4.1 Market overview and analysis 4.2 Regional Asian Market Comparison 5. Regulatory environment 5.1 Historical overview 5.2 Regulatory authority 5.3 Ministry of Development of Information Technologies and Communications (MDITC) 5.4 Spectrum 5.5 Broadband strategy 5.6 Pricing 5.7 Government restrictions 6. Fixed network operators in Uzbekistan 6.1 Uzbektelecom 6.2 East Telecom 7. Telecommunications infrastructure 7.1 Fixed line statistics and market forecast 7.2 Fibre optic cables 7.3 International infrastructure 7.3.1 Satellites 7.3.2 TAE cable 8. Fixed broadband market 8.1 Control of the internet 8.2 Broadband statistics and market forecast 8.3 ISPs/fixed broadband operators 8.4 Other fixed broadband services 8.4.1 Wi-Fi 8.4.2 WiMAX 8.5 VoIP