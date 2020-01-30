Uveitis Treatment Market Worth US$ 822.5 million by 2020

Inflammatory disorders, injuries, autoimmune disorders, and various kinds of surgeries result in uveitis. Intraocular inflammation also refers to uveitis, which is the consequence of swelling in the intermediate layer. Common types of uveitis include panuveitis, posterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, and anterior uveitis, which could vary in terms of severity such as chronic, acute, and recurrent. Some symptoms regarding uveitis comprise eye pain, red eye, eye floaters, blurry vision, and high sensitivity to light. Treatment for uveitis is conducted based on kind of uveitis issue, which eradicates subdue inflammation, eye pain, controlling damages in tissue, and restoring vision of the uveitis infected patient. While corticosteroid, and topical cyclosporine are two commonly conducted treatments, yet antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medication, and immunosuppressive medications commonly find application in the treatment of uveitis. In 2014, the global market for uveitis treatment market was valued at US$ 539.0 Mn. The global uveitis treatment market is projected to be valued at US$ 822.5 Mn by 2020-end, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics

Treatment for complicated cases of eye disorders is expected to witness an upsurge, owing to the increasing old population, which in turn is boosting demand for various operations for treatment such as anti-inflammatory medications and corticosteroids. Due to such factors, there has been a compelling demand for advanced treatment for uveitis treatment such as corticosteroid, and topical cyclosporine among various other medications available. Into the bargain, factors such as surge in investments regarding research and development of various eye disorders and their treatments, and rising prevalence of eye syndromes are estimated to contribute significantly towards growth of the market in the span of next six years.

Conversely, lack of primary healthcare infrastructure such as clinics and hospitals, unaware section of population regarding various eye disorders such as uveitis, in parallel to absence of health insurance in various developing and developed countries are a few factors inhibiting the growth of the global uveitis treatment market in the upcoming years. A recent trend in the global uveitis treatment market has witnessed a trend of increasing application of inhibitor therapy such as anti-TNF-alpha in the near future. Furthermore, factors such as development of molecules from the new class of treatment of uveitis in parallel with robust product pipeline are estimated to offer various opportunities and boost growth of the global uveitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of product type, the global uveitis treatment is classified into Panuveitis, intermediate uveitis, posterior uveitis, and anterior uveitis. Whereas, on the basis of treatment, the global uveitis treatment market is segmented into immunosuppressive medications, antibiotic/antiviral medications, and anti-inflammatory medications.

Furthermore, on the basis of region, the global uveitis treatment market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW). Rising old population, surge in eye-related disorders and uveitis, and increasing investments in the research and development regarding eye-related issues and medications are a few factors, which are projected to rev up growth of the market in the span of next six years. Due to such factors, North America is estimated to retain dominance in the global uveitis treatment market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing awareness among various sections of the population is further predicted to boost growth of the global uveitis treatment market. China and Japan are projected to witness fastest growth in Asia in parallel to growth in the uveitis treatment market in India, which is estimated to witness an upsurge in growth of the market owing to innumerable cases and surge in old population. Factors such as increasing disposable income and innumerable patients are further projected to support growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players

Some key player operating in the global uveitis treatment market include XOMA Corporation, pSivida Corp., Alcon, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Allergan, Inc., OpthaliX Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, and Santen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.