UV Stabilizers Market Overview by Opportunities, Restraints Product and Key Developments by 2024 For BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Cytec Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG & Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd

UV stabilizers are equipment manufactured to avoid degradation caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation. They act as a shield for short and long exposures to UV radiations of the sun. UV stabilizers market are gaining traction owing to its action as a coating to plastics which includes cosmetics and films to protect the substance from long-term UV degradation effects of ultraviolet radiation.

Prolonged exposure of plastics and polymers to UV rays may result in photo-degradation. Photo-degradation process occurs during prolonged exposure of a polymer to UV-radiations thereby, deteriorating the physical properties of the substance such as color change, material strength loss, elongation and tensile strength properties or chalking of substances. The key trend observed in the global UV stabilizers market is the on-going development in infrastructure which has led to companies opting for low cost raw materials such as plastic and wooden materials.

The key players operating in the global UV stabilizers market are BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Cytec Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., ALTANA AG, Chemtura Corporation, Addivant, Lycus Ltd and Mayzo, Inc.

