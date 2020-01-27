UV LED Market – An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

The global market for ultraviolet (UV) LED is witnessing a phase of extensive research and development and is likely to expand at a healthy pace in the next few years. As the market witnesses the emergence of new technologies at a rapid pace and the level of competition intensifies, companies are striving hard to ramp-up their efforts at devising more effective and innovative products.

The technology has advanced at a fast pace and has greatly evolved in the recent years — serving a larger set of applications and witnessing a vast increase in demand across the globe.

The UV LED market is driven by a number of factors, including the vast advancements seen recently in the global manufacturing industry, a vast rise in the number of government policies that advocate energy saving, and the rising set of applications of the UV LED technology.

Several benefits of the UV LED technology over other lighting technologies, such as better switching capabilities, low power consumption, compact size, safe operation, and consistent UV output, also work in the favor of the UV LED market. Moreover, the rising demand for the technology across the global electronics industry, which in itself is witnessing expansion at a rapid pace, also bodes well for the market.

Despite promising growth avenues, the UV LED market and its growth potential remain restrained due to some factors. The chief ones of these include the fact that the technology is relatively costlier as compared to other alternatives in the UV LED market and the technology still dwindles when it comes to providing the desired result in case of certain applications.

Nevertheless, the market could pick pace and showcase and improved level of performance owing to the promising amount of research and development efforts being undertaken in the area. Moreover, many new companies are venturing into the UV LED market, which could lead to reduction in costs of products in the next few years.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global UV LED market are Crystal IS, SemiLEDs Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG INNOTEK, Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc., NICHIA CORPORATION, Seoulviosys Co., Ltd., Halma plc, Phoseon Technology, and Heraeus Holding.